U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,153.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,002.50
    -16.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.80
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.62
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    +1.03 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1428
    -0.0091 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9280
    +2.1710 (+1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,750.76
    -1,150.72 (-5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.23
    -30.28 (-6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.28
    -49.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Excellence Canada Launches New Leadership Development Program for Employees at All Levels

Excellence Canada
·3 min read
Excellence Canada
Excellence Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its new leadership development program, Certificate in Leadership Excellence. Known for its innovative training offerings aimed at continual organizational improvement, Excellence Canada is addressing a new era of workforce challenges, where supervisors and managers need to understand who they are as leaders and be properly equipped with soft skills to maximize their potential. This program enables them to grow and evolve professionally in their current roles, while becoming valued senior leadership candidates, fulfilling their organization’s succession planning needs.

How the Leadership Excellence Program is different
Much more than simple training, participants learn by solving real-world problems and then applying what they have learned. Participants will form diverse groups and identify problems that require leadership interventions in their own organizations. Cohorts of 8 or more participants work in a collaborative team environment and implement solutions for immediate effect and payback. Relationships, peer support, and mentoring are nurtured over the period of learning and beyond. This cohort experience allows participants to grow from a multitude of perspectives while being part of a learning community where their growth is supported and encouraged.

“I heard from several participants that the program helped develop their leadership competencies in general and, at the same time, fostered the growth of their collaborative leadership skills,” said Ian Austin, Ph.D., Dean, Centre for Business, George Brown College. “These are essential leadership skills and competencies needed to solve real problems in our workplace. Bravo and well-done, Centre for Business team!"

About the Program
The Certificate in Leadership Excellence program consists of 11-modules and helps build leadership skills for anyone at any level in an organization, one step at a time. Each module is delivered by a live instructor in an interactive online session of about 3 hours.

The Certificate in Leadership Excellence program is now available to individuals and enrollment is open, with the program kicking off on September 21, 2022. Participants will embark on their leadership journey over 11 months, with live interactive sessions being held once per month. Learn more here: https://excellence.ca/certificate-of-leadership-excellence/

“Making the Leadership Excellence program available for individual enrolment empowers people to improve their own prospects as future leaders,” said Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “While corporate in-house training cohorts remain very popular, many individual employees and smaller organizations miss out on certificate programs. We are putting valuable leadership development within reach of everyone.”

The Program is also available for corporate delivery, either in-house or online, with customizable modules and timelines to meet an organization’s unique leadership development goals. Contact us today to learn more.

About Excellence Canada
Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. It has helped businesses thrive for over 30 years with its highly effective programs and practices. Its vision is to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada and sustain that excellence throughout all sectors of the economy.

As the national authority on Organizational Excellence®, Healthy Workplace® and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, consulting, training, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence program.

Related Training Programs
Certificate in Process Management
Certified Excellence Professional
Certificate Program in the Management of Workplace Mental Health and Psychological Safety

Contact
Kristen Dunn
Director, Client Programs for Learning & Development and Employee Experience
Excellence Canada
kristen@excellence.ca  
TF 1.800.263.9648 | L 416.251.7600 x 236

Stay Connected 
Follow Excellence Canada on LinkedIn
Follow Excellence Canada on Twitter
Follow Excellence Canada on Instagram
Follow Excellence Canada on Facebook


Recommended Stories

  • Baker Hughes restructuring business to drive profitability, names management team

    Houston-based Baker Hughes Co. (Nasdaq: BKR) is simplify operations in an effort to enhance profitability. The restructuring of its four product companies to focus on two business segments could deliver at least $150 million in cost savings, the oil field services giant announced Sept. 6. "We have continuously looked to ensure Baker Hughes can operate in any environment and play a clear role in helping to address the energy trilemma — balancing energy security, sustainability, and affordability," Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a news release.

  • Drew Tyrer named CEO of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center

    TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center has a new leader. Drew Tyrer has been named CEO of the 136-bed hospital and its affiliated TriStar Century Farms freestanding emergency room, according to a news release. TriStar Health is the local health system of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), Nashville’s largest publicly traded company with $58.75 billion of revenue in 2021.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Death of Gustavo Arnal

    The struggling home-goods retailer named Laura Crossen to lead its finances, a move aimed at reassuring investors after the death by suicide of CFO Gustavo Arnal.

  • Personalities of Pittsburgh: Christopher McComish, CEO of S&T Bancorp

    Christopher McComish became CEO at S&T Bancorp Inc. in the summer of 2021, a break with the tradition of promoting from within at the region’s 10th-largest bank.

  • Cardinal Health to form new board committee to review business as part of corporate governance moves agreed with Elliott

    Cardinal Health Inc. announced a series of measures Tuesday aimed at boosting shareholder value and said activist investor Elliott Investment Management's Steven Barg will join its board. Among the moves, the medical products and services company will for a new Board committee to conduct a review of its strategy, portfolio, capital-allocation framework and operations. The Business Review Committee will be chaired by Chief Executive Jason Hollar and Barg will also serve on it. "The Committee, wit

  • Bed Bath & Beyond finance chief falls to his death in NY

    Police say Gustavo Arnal, chief financial officer of the retailer, fell from a skyscraper.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Leadership Gap After Executive’s Death

    A new team will handle finances and the holiday season after the death of CFO Gustavo Arnal and departures of other senior executives.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond names Laura Crossen interim after CFO's death

    Bed Bath & Beyond has named Laura Crossen, who became its chief accounting officer in June, to fill the chief financial officer role on an interim basis following the suicide this weekend of CFO Gustavo Arnal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Crossen was promoted to senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer of the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer June 30 and reported to Arnal, who had assumed the CFO role in 2020. Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, she was a senior vice president of finance at Delia's, a New York City-based multi-channel retailer primarily marketed to teenage girls.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser

    Henrique Meirelles also served as economy minister between 2016 and 2018.

  • Evolent names new president, will bid farewell to co-founder

    Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has plucked an executive from within the organization to serve as its new president. Dan McCarthy, CEO of Evolent subsidiary New Century Health, has been tapped as the Arlington-based health system consultancy's second in command, reporting directly to Evolent CEO Seth Blackley, the company announced Tuesday. Also Tuesday, Evolent said company co-founder Frank Williams, its former chairman and CEO, will not stand for reelection to the company’s board in June 2023 — he will remain a member of the board until then.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Slides After Death of CFO

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading lower Tuesday after the death of Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal was ruled a suicide. Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) shares have been on a roller coaster this year, and slumped last week after the home goods retailer unveiled a turnaround program. The stock jumped as activist investor Ryan Cohen bought a stake but cratered again in August after he sold his shares for $178 million.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Arnal’s Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. promoted its chief accounting officer to interim chief financial officer after the death of former finance chief Gustavo Arnal. Laura Crossen, the company’s senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, has taken over the position, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement on Tuesday. She will continue as principal accounting officer. Arnal, the former CFO, fell to his death Sept. 2 from a Manhattan skyscraper. The shares of the struggling home-

  • HappyFresh Board Is Said to Hire Alvarez & Marsal for Review

    (Bloomberg) -- HappyFresh’s board hired turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC and is conducting a review of the online grocer’s financial situation, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With H

  • Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced that Ralph Izzo has been named as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022, and that Bruce Waterman will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2022.

  • Here's Why We Think Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Is Well Worth Watching

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • CSG Appoints Technology Veteran Rachel Barger to Board of Directors

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the addition of technology veteran Rachel Barger to its board of directors. Her appointment adds proven global expertise in go-to-market and channel growth, P&L ...

  • WaFd promotes executive to chief financial officer

    Kelli Holz, currently the bank's senior vice president and chief risk officer, will assume the CFO role at the start of 2023.

  • Lemssouguer’s Arini Is Mystery Fund Propping Up Bain’s Consolis

    (Bloomberg) -- The new fund established by former Credit Suisse Group AG star debt trader Hamza Lemssouguer was behind an emergency loan to help Consolis SAS, a building material company owned by Bain Capital hit by the rising cost of steel.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts Loo

  • Starbucks chooses Indian-born CEO to lead company as it faces inflation, unionization

    Starbucks named Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan its next chief executive officer on Thursday. "Starbucks commitment to uplift humanity through connection and compassion has long distinguished the company, building an unrivaled, globally admired brand that has transformed the way we connect over coffee," Narasimhan said after the announcement. Narasimhan had earlier announced his departure as CEO of multinational consumer goods company Reckitt, maker of sore throat medicine Strepsils, Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula and Mucinex cold syrup.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO’s death

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down Tuesday after the struggling retailer’s chief financial officer died over the weekend.