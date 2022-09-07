Excellence Canada Launches New Leadership Development Program for Employees at All Levels

Excellence Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its new leadership development program, Certificate in Leadership Excellence. Known for its innovative training offerings aimed at continual organizational improvement, Excellence Canada is addressing a new era of workforce challenges, where supervisors and managers need to understand who they are as leaders and be properly equipped with soft skills to maximize their potential. This program enables them to grow and evolve professionally in their current roles, while becoming valued senior leadership candidates, fulfilling their organization’s succession planning needs.



How the Leadership Excellence Program is different

Much more than simple training, participants learn by solving real-world problems and then applying what they have learned. Participants will form diverse groups and identify problems that require leadership interventions in their own organizations. Cohorts of 8 or more participants work in a collaborative team environment and implement solutions for immediate effect and payback. Relationships, peer support, and mentoring are nurtured over the period of learning and beyond. This cohort experience allows participants to grow from a multitude of perspectives while being part of a learning community where their growth is supported and encouraged.

“I heard from several participants that the program helped develop their leadership competencies in general and, at the same time, fostered the growth of their collaborative leadership skills,” said Ian Austin, Ph.D., Dean, Centre for Business, George Brown College. “These are essential leadership skills and competencies needed to solve real problems in our workplace. Bravo and well-done, Centre for Business team!"

About the Program

The Certificate in Leadership Excellence program consists of 11-modules and helps build leadership skills for anyone at any level in an organization, one step at a time. Each module is delivered by a live instructor in an interactive online session of about 3 hours.

The Certificate in Leadership Excellence program is now available to individuals and enrollment is open, with the program kicking off on September 21, 2022. Participants will embark on their leadership journey over 11 months, with live interactive sessions being held once per month. Learn more here: https://excellence.ca/certificate-of-leadership-excellence/

“Making the Leadership Excellence program available for individual enrolment empowers people to improve their own prospects as future leaders,” said Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “While corporate in-house training cohorts remain very popular, many individual employees and smaller organizations miss out on certificate programs. We are putting valuable leadership development within reach of everyone.”

The Program is also available for corporate delivery, either in-house or online, with customizable modules and timelines to meet an organization’s unique leadership development goals. Contact us today to learn more.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. It has helped businesses thrive for over 30 years with its highly effective programs and practices. Its vision is to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada and sustain that excellence throughout all sectors of the economy.

As the national authority on Organizational Excellence®, Healthy Workplace® and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, consulting, training, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence program.

