With Service Excellence at its Core, D2 Makes New Hire and Promotion

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2 Solutions is an innovative solution provider that helps empower healthcare stakeholders by leveraging technology and its deep consulting expertise to eliminate key friction points in the marketplace and achieve better efficiency and improve patient results. As part of D2’s ongoing growth and commitment to service excellence, D2 has made a key promotion and added additional resources.



D2 is excited to announce the promotion of Laura Reibenstein , PharmD, to the position of Senior Vice President, Specialty Services and Product Operations. Ms. Reibenstein has been a member of D2 since 2017 and has held previous positions of increasing responsibility with Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Walgreens. Ms. Reibenstein has been an integral part of helping D2 build out a series of technology solutions to help pharmacies stay compliant to various Accreditation, Licensing and Regulatory requirements. “Laura’s keen insights into pharmacy operations and her ability to translate these insights into a digital product has helped create technology-based solutions that are driving efficiencies to various Pharmacy, Manufacturer, PBM, Hospital and Veterinary clients,” stated Dean Erhardt , D2 President & CEO. Mr. Erhardt continued, “Her elevation into this role signifies the contribution Laura has made to D2’s clients which we believe will continue to expand and bring benefit to both specialty pharmacy and the broader life sciences industry.” Ms. Reibenstein is a Pharm D and is licensed in 24 states.

In addition, D2 has added Michael Becker as Vice President of Specialty Services. Mr. Becker adds additional breath to D2’s pharmacy team having significant operational experience working with organizations including Trellis Rx, Therigy, and Noble Health Services. “Mr. Becker provides additional experience and bandwidth to an already strong team that is providing services to various industry stakeholders,” stated Dean Erhardt. “Our goal is to continue to grow our consulting and SaaS solutions, driving revenue and margin to our clients while simultaneously lowering business and regulatory risk.”

About D2

D2 Solutions provides strategic and tactical solutions to manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other stakeholders regarding the commercialization, reimbursement and distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biologic medications. D2 provides a variety of consulting and digital services to the Specialty Pharmacy, HUB, Hospital/IDN and PBM markets in the areas of Operations, Accreditation, Licensing and Regulatory compliance. Our proprietary technologies move clients even closer to their goals, finding that one point where everything moves forward.

For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.com.

