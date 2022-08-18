U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME TO DELIVER OPENING KEYNOTE AT MWC AFRICA 2022 IN KIGALI

·2 min read

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to Attend the First In-Person Mobile World Congress Africa (MWC Africa)

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA is pleased to announce that His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, will attend and deliver the opening keynote of the first in-person MWC Africa in Kigali on 25 October 2022.

GSMA Logo
GSMA Logo

"We are honoured that His Excellency Paul Kagame will open our first in-person MWC Africa. His attendance reiterates the important role the mobile industry has to play in driving economic growth and prosperity across the African continent. I look forward to an engaging and inspiring conversation on the stage in Kigali," said Mr Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

Event Partners

MWC Africa's industry-leading agenda is enabled by the partners of our event. We are proud to have the support of leading global and regional companies including our founding partners Mastercard, MTN, Orange, ZTE and our supporting partners ASVL Summit 2022 and Smart Africa.

Join us at MWC Africa in Kigali, 25 - 27 October 2022 by clicking here to pre-register. Media may please register their interest at: pressoffice@gsma.com

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/his-excellency-president-paul-kagame-to-deliver-opening-keynote-at-mwc-africa-2022-in-kigali-301608054.html

SOURCE GSMA

