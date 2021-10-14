U.S. markets closed

Excellent batch process results with Picosun new generation tools

·1 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PICOSUN® Morpher has continued to demonstrate excellent batch process results in the latest acceptance runs the company has performed for its customers in the global semiconductor industry. Excellent uniformities (<1% 1sigma) and single-digit particle levels have been reached at a number of acceptance runs with different film materials such as Al2O3 and SiO2.

PICOSUN® Morpher was launched in 2019 for up to the 200 mm wafer markets. The tool's strength is the adaptability to the changing needs of different business verticals, from corporate R&D to production and foundry manufacturing. It enables fully automatic and high throughput production of for example MEMS, sensors, LEDs, lasers, power electronics, optics and 5G components.

"The market showed great interest towards PICOSUN® Morpher after the launch and it has now become a leading product for the sub-300 mm production market. We have delivered PICOSUN® Morpher to a variety type of customers, the latest including world leading manufacturers that use the tool both for pilot and high-volume manufacturing of integrated circuits", states Juhana Kostamo, VP, Industrial Business Area of Picosun Group.

Earlier this year Picosun Group informed about record-breaking batch film quality results with PICOSUN® Sprinter, the Picosun new generation tool for 300 mm wafer markets.

Read more about PICOSUN® Morpher and watch the video

More information:
Juhana Kostamo
Vice President, Industrial Business Area, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 369 9565
Email: info@picosun.com

www.picosun.com

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/excellent-batch-process-results-with-picosun-new-generation-tools,c3431844

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3431844/1480255.pdf

Picosun_press_release_20211014

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excellent-batch-process-results-with-picosun-new-generation-tools-301399966.html

SOURCE Picosun Oy

