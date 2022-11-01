Excellent Customer Experiences Begin With Excellent Customer Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / "Customer focus is part of who we are at NRG. It's embedded in our DNA." ~ NRG President & CEO Mauricio Gutierrez

Since launching our Power Values, NRG continues to be a customer-driven organization. We do this by understanding and delivering compelling energy solutions that meet the needs of our current and future customers. Most companies provide customer service - a single touchpoint, such as choosing a product or asking a question. For NRG, customer service is merely a springboard for the full customer experience - a sum of all touchpoints, from discovery to purchase and enrollment, to use of products and services. It also encompasses how the customer feels about our people, our brand, and our connection to their needs.

To provide this experience to our customers, employees across the organization set benchmarks for success, and are accountable for delivering on our customer-first culture, which starts from within. NRG believes that, to provide our customers with the best possible experience, we must support and acknowledge our employees. With extensive and ongoing training, peer-to-peer and managerial support, personal and professional well-being and growth opportunities, and acknowledgment when they succeed, we show our team that, no matter where they sit within the organization, each team member is valued, important, and necessary.

Since 2019, one of the ways we show that appreciation is with the annual Customer Experience (CX) Awards. NRG employees can nominate their peers across multiple categories for recognition of exemplary care. In 2022, there were more than 300 nominations across the following categories:

Most Empathetic

Employees nominated in this category actively listened and took customer viewpoints into consideration, often putting themselves in the customers' shoes to understand and serve them better.

For 2022, winners of Most Empathetic are:

Christian Gomez - Customer Care Representative

Liz Sands - Business and Market Operations

Jonna Azar - Manager, Digital Customer Experience

Tamara Enfield - Manager, Airtron

Most Insightful

Employees nominated in this category asked questions, identified common trends, and analyzed quantitative and qualitative data to uncover insights that helped them meet their customers' needs.

For 2022, winners of Most Insightful are:

Chris Hokanson - Senior Analyst, Customer Experience

Keira Sanders - Manager, Natural Gas Data & Systems Analysis

Nick Wuestner - Manager, Digital Customer Experience

Nicole Pusateri - Pricing Analyst

Most Innovative

Employees nominated in this category asked questions to help advance the experience and looked for best practices, outside of NRG and outside our industry, to deliver an optimal experience.

For 2022, winners of Most Innovative are:

Annie Bell - Manager, Digital Marketing and Acquisition

Sonny Escalante - Senior Plant Technician

Jay Lutz - Senior Product Owner

Natalie Bober - Robotic Process Automation Manager

Most Collaborative

Employees nominated in this category worked with others across the organization, creating a trusted and respectful team environment, in order to deliver an optimal customer experience.

For 2022, winners of Most Collaborative are:

Betty Gilbert - Senior Manager, Process/Change Integration

Dee Lowerre - Manager, Regulatory Affairs

Kenneth "KC" Carroll - Maintenance Supervisor

Lubaina Munis - Senior Analyst, Digital Communications

Customer Experience Impact of the Year

Employees nominated in this category showed resourcefulness and immense initiative above expectations across all four award categories.

For 2022, winners of the CX Impact of the Year are:

Abel Luis - Senior Analyst, Continuous Improvement

Chris DeJean - Stock Handler

"Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all our customer-focused team members, who show every day that an excellent customer experience starts with us. We know you will continue to lead by example in 2023 and beyond!" said Gutierrez.

Interested in learning more about our winners? You can watch our virtual ceremony above.

