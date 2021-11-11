U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,649.27
    +2.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,921.23
    -158.71 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,704.28
    +81.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.14
    +19.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1650
    +0.1190 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,020.96
    +538.37 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,611.68
    +13.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,552.79
    +274.93 (+0.94%)
     

Our Excellent Fujifilm GF Lens Guide Got a Refresh!

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

If you’re thinking about stepping up beyond full-frame cameras, this is the lens guide you’re going to care about. It’s our Fujifilm GF Lens guide, and you can check it out right here. For years, we’ve worked on reviewing the lenses for this camera system. And if you’re curious about any of them to pair with your camera, you’re in the right place. This year alone, we’ve stayed ahead of many other reviewers out there.

Our Fujifilm GF Lens Guide is coming out a bit before we’ve reviewed every single GF lens. Their new 35-70mm hasn’t yet made its way into our hands. But it will soon!

Our guide it targeted at anyone looking to get into the Fujifilm GF camera system, or anyone that wants a new lens for their camera already. We’ve reviewed each lens in our standard, non-technical format. They’re all done independently, ethically, and without sponsorship money. We also test the lenses in situations that we think customers would. That means that there are shoots done to target professional photographers and those who shoot just for fun! There’s nothing wrong with having more money and wanting to spend it. In fact, we found that happening a lot in the pandemic. Total newbies ended up buying GFX100 series cameras. Lots of other folks buy the medium format cameras and end up adapting their 35mm lenses to them.

One of the most exciting lenses we’ve tested is the new 80mm f1.7. This has been a long anticipated lens. It’s time that the GF system has something faster than f2. And that’s it. We’ve also reviewed the Mitakon 65mm f1.4. It’s been included in this list, even though Fuji and Mitakon don’t officially work together. However, it’s too important of a lens for us to not include in this roundup. There aren’t many Fujifilm GF lenses. and these are important for sure.

In the future, we hope to see more fast aperture lenses in our Fujifilm GF Lens Guide. One could say that f2 is fast for medium format. But at the same time, one would argue that GF format isn’t medium format. It’s smaller than the 645 format. So theoretically, they shouldn’t have many problems creating f1.4 lenses for the camera system. The depth of field will be super shallow, but it will do something that is really hard for full-frame cameras to do. And the Fujifilm GF system needs to lean into this a whole lot.

What’s also really cool is the skin smoothing features that come with some of their newer cameras. It makes having to retouch less likely. We found this in our GFX 50S II review. This will be super handy when you’re shooting and want to maintain the Fuji ideal of not needing to do any editing. Truthfully, it’s one of the reasons why you buy into the camera system to begin with.

We invite you to dive into our Fujifilm GF Lens Guide. Will it really replace full-frame? Maybe. We’ll have to see. But Fujifilm is banking on the GF system becoming their mainstay in the future. At the moment, they’re not moving at the same pace of innovation that full-frame is. Their autofocus has surely improved. The durability is there. And the lenses are high quality. If anything, they’re wiping the floor with every other medium format camera system out there. It’s pretty impossible for Hasselblad and others to catch up.

