Get the Excellent Panasonic S5 With a Lens for Under $2,000

The Panasonic S5 with the 24-60mm kit lens is available for a steal right now.

Okay, this is incredibly exciting. The Panasonic S5 is currently the only full frame camera with the Live Composite feature. So if you want to shoot astrophotography, this is by far the best camera to do it with. You can get it with a 24-60mm lens for under $2000 right now. For what it’s worth, we rated the Panasonic S5 very highly. It’s the fastest autofocusing Panasonic camera on the market right now. It’s also very small and lightweight. Indeed, it’s a camera that you want to bring with you everywhere. Check out our review. But also be sure to go snag this deal!