An excellent week for Bicycle Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:BCYC) institutional owners who own 64% as one-year returns inch higher

Every investor in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$920m in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 4.1%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bicycle Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bicycle Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bicycle Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bicycle Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Bicycle Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with ownership of 6.8%. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 4.8% of common stock, and Jefferies Group LLC, Asset Management Arm holds about 4.7% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bicycle Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$12m worth of the US$920m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Bicycle Therapeutics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.8%, private equity firms could influence the Bicycle Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

