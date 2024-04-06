An excellent week for Kanzhun Limited's (NASDAQ:BZ) institutional owners who own 65% as one-year returns inch higher

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Kanzhun implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 10 shareholders

16% of Kanzhun is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 65% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$8.4b in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 3.3%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kanzhun.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kanzhun?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Kanzhun does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kanzhun's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kanzhun. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Peng Zhao with 16% of shares outstanding. With 8.3% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Tencent Holdings Limited and Ceyuan Investment Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kanzhun

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Kanzhun Limited. It has a market capitalization of just US$8.4b, and insiders have US$1.4b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Kanzhun. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.3% of Kanzhun. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kanzhun better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

