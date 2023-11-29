An excellent week for Udemy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UDMY) institutional owners who own 35% as one-year returns inch higher

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Udemy's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$2.2b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 1.0% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Udemy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Udemy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Udemy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Udemy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.4% of Udemy. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Insight Venture Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.4% and 5.8% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Udemy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Udemy, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$56m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Udemy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 27%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Udemy better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Udemy that you should be aware of before investing here.

