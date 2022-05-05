EXCELLON ADDRESSES NYSE LISTING REQUIREMENTS

Excellon Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Excellon Resources Inc.)

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") announced today that the Company received a notice from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide (the "Company Guide"), which require a company to have stockholders' equity of $2 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of three of its most recent fiscal years; stockholders' equity of $4 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of four of its most recent fiscal years; and stockholders' equity of $6 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. All numbers are in U.S. dollars.

There is no immediate effect on trading on the NYSE American, but the Company must submit a plan of compliance by May 30, 2022 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by October 30, 2023. If NYSE American does not accept the plan or the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan or regain compliance with the continued listing standards by October 30, 2023, the Company may be subject to delisting proceedings. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company expects to submit a plan to the NYSE American to regain compliance with the continued listing standards within the period provided.

Excellon also confirms that the auditor's report received from its independent public accounting firm on its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with its Form 20-F annual report contained a going concern emphasis of matter. Disclosure of this going concern explanatory language is required by Sections 401(h) and 610(b) of the Company Guide. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

As previously disclosed, year-end results were adversely affected by a $22.2 million provision for litigation involving the Company's subsidiary, San Pedro Resources realized in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

