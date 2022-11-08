ExCellThera announces 100th patient treated with UM171-expanded cell therapy

ExCellThera

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc. (ExCellThera), a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and rejuvenation, announced today that its proprietary ECT-001 Cell Therapy has been administered to 100 patients. ECT-001 Cell Therapy is an investigational UM171-expanded cord blood cell therapy being evaluated in trials across multiple adult and pediatric hematological indications, including severe leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes, in the United States and Canada. Additional clinical trials in Europe are expected soon.

“This is a significant milestone for ExCellThera and our most advanced investigational drug product,” said Guy Sauvageau, MD, PhD, Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at ExCellThera. “We want to express our gratitude to all the patients, investigators and caregivers participating in our trials. Completing treatment of 100 patients with ECT-001 Cell Therapy is a testament to the commitment of the patient community, clinical investigators, our partners, and our ExCellThera team to address the critical needs of patients with hematologic diseases.”

“Across all our clinical studies, we are seeing that ECT-001 Cell Therapy indicates promising results in delivering rapid engraftment, better HLA matching, low incidence of transplant-related mortality (TRM) and excellent graft-versus-host disease and relapse-free survival (GRFS),” said Pierre Caudrelier, MD, Chief Medical Officer at ExCellThera. “With this in mind, we are looking forward to working with the regulatory authorities to make this novel one-time cell therapy available to a far greater number of patients.”



About ECT-001 Cell Therapy

ECT-001 Cell Therapy combines proprietary molecule UM171, and an optimized culture system. ECT‑001 Cell Therapy has now been evaluated in 100 adult and pediatric patients with severe blood disorders in several clinical trials in the United States and Canada, with additional clinical trials in Europe expected soon. ECT-001 Cell Therapy has received orphan drug designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA as well as orphan medicinal product designation, advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) classification and priority medicines (PRIME) designation from the EMA.

ECT-001 is an investigational cell therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA, EMA, Health Canada or any other health authority. For more information about ECT-001 Cell Therapy, please visit excellthera.com.



About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and rejuvenation. ExCellThera’s lead proprietary molecule, UM171, has become the standard for hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) expansion in Cell and Gene Therapy. UM171’s first-in-class mechanism of action has been shown to expand and rejuvenate HSCs, and to counteract exhaustion from culture and gene modification which represent important limitations in cell and gene therapies. ExCellThera has developed commercial GMP grade UM171 which can be integrated into the manufacturing process of various cell and gene therapy products as a reagent and is supported by a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) filed with the FDA.

In addition to ECT-001 Cell Therapy, ExCellThera also has a pre-clinical pipeline of next generation cell and gene therapies in adjacent fields of use. excellthera.com

CONTACT: Contact: David Desjardins Vice President, Business and Corporate Development david.desjardins@excellthera.com



