ExCellThera announces oral presentation of new data on UM171-expanded cell therapy at the ASH Annual Meeting

ExCellThera

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc. (ExCellThera), a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and rejuvenation, announced today that an abstract related to ExCellThera’s most advanced investigational drug, ECT-001 Cell Therapy, has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 10-13, 2022. The abstract is now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

The abstract and oral presentation include findings of a matched-controlled real-world analysis comparing outcomes of patients treated with ECT-001 Cell Therapy in a Phase 1/2 trial, to cord blood and matched unrelated donor peripheral blood stem cell transplants control cohorts identified from the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) research database, including overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), and graft-versus-host disease and relapse-free survival (GRFS).

ASH 2022 presentation details:

Title: Improved Outcomes of UM171-Expanded Cord Blood Transplantation Compared with Other Graft Sources: Real World Evidence (Publication no. 665) Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:30PM CT (6:30 PM ET) Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 220-222, New Orleans, Louisiana Session: Cell Collection and Processing I (Session no. 711) Presenter: Sandra Cohen, MD, FRCP, Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital, Montreal, Canada



About ECT-001 Cell Therapy

ECT-001 Cell Therapy combines proprietary molecule UM171, and an optimized culture system. ECT-001 Cell Therapy has been evaluated in nearly 100 adult and pediatric patients with severe blood disorders in several clinical trials in the United States and Canada (with additional clinical trials in Europe expected soon). ECT-001 Cell Therapy has received orphan drug designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA as well as orphan medicinal product designation, advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) classification and priority medicines (PRIME) designation from the EMA.

About ExCellThera

ExCellThera is a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and rejuvenation. ExCellThera’s lead proprietary molecule, UM171, has become the standard for hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) expansion in cell and gene therapy. UM171’s first-in-class mechanism of action has been shown to expand and rejuvenate HSCs, and to counteract exhaustion from culture and gene modification which represent important limitations in cell and gene therapies. ExCellThera has developed commercial GMP-grade UM171 which can be integrated into the manufacturing process of various cell and gene therapy products as a reagent and is supported by a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) filed with the FDA.

In addition to ECT-001 Cell Therapy, ExCellThera also has a pre-clinical pipeline of next generation cell and gene therapies in adjacent fields of use. excellthera.com

CONTACT: Contact: David Desjardins Vice President, Business and Corporate Development david.desjardins@excellthera.com



