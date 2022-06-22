Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results
PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes withheld
% Votes withheld
Stephen Twyerould
129,854,892
96.47
4,755,723
3.53
Colin Kinley
131,446,026
97.65
3,164,589
2.35
Jim Kolbe
133,220,192
98.97
1,390,423
1.03
Fred DuVal
131,675,010
97.82
2,935,605
2.18
Michael Haworth
132,879,292
98.71
1,731,323
1.29
Lord Robin Renwick
133,237,192
98.98
1,373,423
1.02
Stephen Axcell
132,710,692
98.59
1,899,923
1.41
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.
ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD
"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO
