Exceptionally Robust Asthma Pipeline with More Than 100+ Pipeline Therapies Propelling the Lung Disease’s Research Sphere Extensively

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read

Asthma is considered to be one of the world's most common diseases affecting the population, and is also a life-threatening condition affecting patients' regular breathing. Asthma has a very robust research pipeline, with several candidates in late and mid stages of development. There are also several double and triple combination inhalers in late-stage development for asthma that aim to improve compliance rates.

Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exceptionally Robust Asthma Pipeline with More Than 100+ Pipeline Therapies Propelling the Lung Disease’s Research Sphere Extensively

Asthma is considered to be one of the world's most common diseases affecting the population and is also a life-threatening condition affecting patients' regular breathing. Asthma has a very robust research pipeline, with several candidates in the late and mid-stages of development. There are also several double and triple combination inhalers in late-stage development for asthma that aim to improve compliance rates.

DelveInsight’s Asthma Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Asthma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Asthma Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Asthma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Asthma treatment scenario include Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Equillium, Viatris, Synermore Biologics, Tarus Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EURRUS Biotech, Palobiofarma SL, 4D pharma plc, AB Science, Pearl Therapeutics, Avillion, Novartis, Celltrion, AstraZeneca, Atopix Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EMS, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., CSL Behring, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Kinaset Therapeutics Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Evelo Biosciences, Inc, Atridia Pty Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, and many others.

  • Essential Asthma pipeline therapies such as Tezepelumab, Depemokimab, MG 01/T 517, Masitinib, BGF MDI, NOV-14, FB704A, TEV-53275, ADX-629, FP-025, SelK2, MRx-4DP0004, AQ001S, EQ001, SHR-1703, A2BR inhibitors, PR103, KN-002, TQC2731, Zavegepant, MTPS9579A, CM326, ZL-2102, Dexpramipexole, VR588, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

  • Tezepelumab is an investigational, potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab to treat patients suffering from severe asthma.

  • GSK’294 is an investigational medicine with potential to be the first biologic to deliver long-acting suppression of IL-5 in patients with SEA from one subcutaneous injection every six months. GalaxoSmithKline has dosed a first patient in March 2021 to evaluate GSK 294 for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA).

  • UK-based Vectura Group and Kinaset Therapeutics came under an agreement for the development and commercialization of VR588, an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the treatment of severe asthma. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials.

  • In April 2020, LEO Pharma Enters License Agreement with Oneness Biotech and Microbio Shanghai for FB825 a Novel Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma Drug Candidate

  • Aslan Pharma portfolio is led by ASLAN004, a novel, first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to be the best-in-disease for atopic dermatitis and asthma.

  • In September 2021, Albuterol/Budesonide Fixed-Dose Combo showed promising results in Phase III clinical trials.

  • Masitinib, another potential Asthma pipeline therapy is under investigation for severe asthma which is uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids (OCS) and also in severe asthma uncontrolled by high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS). Positive Phase III results of masitinib in Severe Asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids have been reported.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Asthma Emerging Therapies

The Asthma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Asthma products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Asthma pipeline landscape.

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a long-term condition affecting children and adults. The air passages in the lungs become narrow due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the small airways. This causes asthma symptoms: cough, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Asthma triggers vary from person to person but can include viral infections (colds), dust, smoke, fumes, changes in the weather, grass and tree pollen, animal fur and feathers, strong soaps, and perfume.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Asthma Pipeline Assessment

Asthma Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Tezepelumab

Amgen

Preregistration

Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors

Intravenous

Depemokimab

GlaxoSmithKline

III

Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists

Subcutaneous

MG 01/T 517

Inmunotek

III

Immunomodulators

Subcutaneous

Masitinib

AB Sciences

III

Colony stimulating factor inhibitors

Oral

BGF MDI

AstraZeneca

III

Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists

Inhalation

NOV-14

Novartis

II

Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors

Inhalation

FB704A

Oneness Biotech

II

Interleukin 6 inhibitors

Intravenous

TEV-53275

Teva Pharmaceutical

II

NA

Subcutaneous

ADX-629

Aldeyra Therapeutics

II

Aldehyde inhibitors

Oral

FP-025

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

II

Matrix metalloproteinase 12 inhibitors

Oral

SelK2

Tetherex Pharmaceuticals

II

P-selectin ligand protein inhibitors

Intravenous

MRx-4DP0004

4D Pharma PLC

I/II

Bacteria replacements; Immunomodulators

Oral

AQ001S

Aquilon Pharma

I/II

NA

Inhalation

EQ001

Equillium/ Biocon Limited

I

CD6 antigen inhibitors

Subcutaneous

SHR-1703

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

I

Immunomodulators

Subcutaneous

A2BR inhibitors

Tarus Therapeutics

Preclinical

Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists

NA

PR103

Shandong Boan Biotechnology

Preclinical

Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists

Parenteral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Asthma pipeline therapies @ Asthma Pipeline Analysis

Asthma Therapeutics Assessment

The Asthma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Asthma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

  • Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Intravenous

  • Subcutaneous

  • Topical

  • Inhalation

By Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy

  • Small molecules

  • Monoclonal antibody

  • Peptides

  • Polymer

  • Oligonucleotide

By Mechanism of Action

  • Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists

  • Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists

  • Interleukin 6 inhibitors

  • Aldehyde inhibitor

  • Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor

  • Colony-stimulating factor inhibitors

  • Immunomodulator

  • Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists

Scope of the Asthma Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Equillium, Viatris, Synermore Biologics, Tarus Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EURRUS Biotech, Palobiofarma SL, 4D pharma plc, AB Science, Pearl Therapeutics, Avillion, Novartis, Celltrion, AstraZeneca, Atopix Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EMS, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., CSL Behring, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Kinaset Therapeutics Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Evelo Biosciences, Inc, Atridia Pty Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, and others.

  • Key Asthma Pipeline Therapies: Tezepelumab, Depemokimab, MG 01/T 517, Masitinib, BGF MDI, NOV-14, FB704A, TEV-53275, ADX-629, FP-025, SelK2, MRx-4DP0004, AQ001S, EQ001, SHR-1703, A2BR inhibitors, PR103, KN-002, TQC2731, Zavegepant, MTPS9579A, CM326, ZL-2102, Dexpramipexole, VR588, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Asthma Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Asthma: Overview

4

Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Therapeutic Assessment

6

Asthma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7

Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.1

Tezepelumab: Amgen

8

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

NOV-14: Novartis

9

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

SHR-1703: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

10

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

10.1

Research programme: A2BR inhibitors: Tarus Therapeutics

11

Inactive Products

12

Asthma Key Companies

13

Asthma Key Products

14

Asthma- Unmet Needs

15

Asthma- Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Asthma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Asthma Analyst Views

18

Asthma Key Companies

19

Appendix

20

About DelveInsight

For further information on the Asthma current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Asthma Ongoing Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and key companies involved like FibroGen, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Indalo Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Kinarus, CohBar, Reviva Biopharmaceuticals, J2H Biotech, Translate Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Roche, and many more.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 60+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products and key companies involved like Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Apeiron Biologics, Cynata Therapeutics, Orbsen Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Exvastat, Longeveron, CohBar, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Abbreos, Aviceda Therapeutics, ImStem Biotechnology, Bayer and many more.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and key companies involved like GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Immunotek, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech and many more.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Interstitial Lung Diseases - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products and key companies involved like AdAlta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, aTyr Pharma, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, FibroGen, PureTech Health, Bellerophon Pulse Technologies, OncoArendi Therapeutics, LTT Bio-Pharma, EmphyCorp, Genentech, Blade Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma and many more.

Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Artificial Lung Devices–Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in artificial lung devices pipeline landscape which includes key companies like Lung Biotechnology, Miromatrix, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc, United Therapeutics Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, Getinge, Xenios AG, ALung Technologies Inc., MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Abiomed and many more.

Asthma Market

DelveInsight's "Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Allergic Asthma due to Dermatophagoides Farinae Market

DelveInsight's "Allergic Asthma due to Dermatophagoides Farinae- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Allergic Asthma due to Dermatophagoides Farinae, historical and forecasted epidemiology, current Allergic Asthma due to Dermatophagoides Farinae treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Eosinophilic Asthma Market

DelveInsight's "Eosinophilic Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Eosinophilic Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Asthma Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Asthma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Asthma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Asthma: Rising Prevalence And The Key Challenges In The Management
Over the past three-four decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of morbidity and mortality due to asthma.

Alarming Growth of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs) and Their Prolonged Impact on the Quality of Life
Today, the increasing prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs) is one of the leading health challenges worldwide. CRDs affect hundreds of millions of people and cause huge mortality, morbidity, immense socio-economic burden, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

Top 7 Pharma Industry Leaders in 2020 By the Numbers
Pharmaceutical companies play a vital part in our lives and in helping us to live healthier lives. The pharmaceutical industry finds, develops, manufactures, and promotes medicines or pharmaceutical drugs.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.


For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


