Is Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) Trading At A 31% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Exchange Income is CA$66.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Exchange Income is estimated to be 31% undervalued based on current share price of CA$45.76

Our fair value estimate is 4.2% higher than Exchange Income's analyst price target of CA$63.40

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$273.8m CA$241.5m CA$223.4m CA$213.0m CA$207.3m CA$204.6m CA$203.9m CA$204.6m CA$206.3m CA$208.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Est @ -7.49% Est @ -4.67% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.30% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.35% Est @ 0.82% Est @ 1.15% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% CA$253 CA$207 CA$177 CA$156 CA$141 CA$129 CA$119 CA$110 CA$103 CA$96.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$209m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = CA$3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= CA$1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$3.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$45.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Exchange Income as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.220. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Exchange Income

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Airlines industry.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Airlines market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

