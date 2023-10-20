Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.21

The board of Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.21 per share on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield 5.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Exchange Income's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Exchange Income was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

EPS is set to grow by 30.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 79% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Exchange Income Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.68 total annually to CA$2.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Exchange Income May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Exchange Income has only grown its earnings per share at 2.9% per annum over the past five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Exchange Income's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Exchange Income is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company.

