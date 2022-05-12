U.S. markets closed

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes 26-Property, $134 Million Net-Leased Portfolio

·2 min read

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leaders in diversified real estate investments and strategies, has fully subscribed its $134 million Net-Leased Portfolio 52 offering, which features 449,424 square feet of retail, medical, banking and pharmacy tenants. The portfolio was structured to generate accelerating investor distributions starting at an annualized rate of 6.00 percent.

PASADENA, Calif. - Tenants included in ExchangeRight's fully subscribed $134 million Net-Leased Portfolio 52 offering, which features 449,424 square feet of retail, medical, banking and pharmacy tenants (Thursday, May 12, 2022).

We are honored by the trust that investors and their representatives and advisors continue to place in us.

Net-Leased Portfolio 52 launched with 10-year, fixed-rate interest-only financing at 3.465 percent. The $134,280,000 offering contains 26 single-tenant properties over 15 states ranging from the southwest to the northeast United States. CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Walgreens, Tractor Supply Company and Family Dollar stores as well as First Midwest Bank have multiple locations in the portfolio. Dollar Tree, Fresenius Medical Care, Hobby Lobby, Natural Grocers, Octapharma and Sam's Club also have locations in the 100-percent-occupied portfolio.

"We are pleased that the diversity and size of our newest DST allows us to accommodate the wealth management needs of investors seeking resilient passive income," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We are honored by the trust that investors and their representatives and advisors continue to place in us for their wealth management and retirement needs with each offering we fully subscribe. We are proud to provide another ExchangeRight offering intended to produce stable income through economic cycles, defer taxes, preserve wealth and provide a strategic exit for our investors."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $4.9 billion in assets under management, diversified across more than 1,100 properties, more than 20 million square feet and throughout 46 states. More than 6,800 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company's founding. The past performance of ExchangeRight and its previous offerings does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free and generous by providing REIT, fund and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media contact:
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
lthompson@exchangeright.com
(626) 773-3448

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exchangeright-fully-subscribes-26-property-134-million-net-leased-portfolio-301546588.html

SOURCE ExchangeRight

