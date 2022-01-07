U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is expected to reach US$ 1,118. 64 million by 2028 from US$ 795. 68 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 0% during 2021–2028.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195588/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth is mainly attributed to a significant rise in the elderly population, and increase in the number of cataract and refractive surgeries. However, the high cost of ophthalmology surgeries and devices hampers the growth of the market.

Growing demand for cataract and refractive surgeries is boosting the sales of excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers.Major market players are increasing their penetration across emerging markets through the expansion of their distribution networks and augmentation of their manufacturing capabilities.

Emerging markets in India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for major players operating in the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.This can be attributed to the large patient population, high prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts and other vision impairments, increase in disposable income, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and flourishing medical tourism in these countries.

Asia-Pacific has become a business-friendly and adaptable hub due to relatively less stringent regulations and data requirements.As the US and European markets mature, most players are shifting their focus to emerging markets.

High investments in life science and healthcare research in emerging countries play a key role in bringing advanced and latest technologies to the market, which is likely to result in greater inclination toward laser ophthalmic surgeries. Therefore, developing economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers manufacturers and distributors during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is further segmented into excimer laser and femtosecond laser.The excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market, by disease, is segmented into refractive surgery, cataract surgery, capsulotomy, trabeculoplasty, and diagnostics.

Based on application, the market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, International Association for the Prevention of Blindness, Spanish National Institute of Statistics, Royal National Institute of Blind People and company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195588/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


