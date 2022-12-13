Excite Credit Union Named Customer Experience Organization of 2022

Excite Credit Union

Excite CU singled out at annual Customer Service Revolution conference

Excite Named Customer Service Organization for 2022

(L to R) Sarah Stone - Director Retail Experience, Richard Walter - SVP Retail Experience, and Jess Pischel Senior Account Consultant of Excite Credit Union receive other 2022 CX Organization of the Year award from the DiJulius Group.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excite Credit Union (Excite) today announced receipt of the 2022 CX Organization of the Year award at the 13th annual Customer Service Revolution conference held in Cleveland.



The award was presented by the DiJulius Group, organizers of the conference, to organizations that have demonstrated outstanding customer service. The Excite team was honored for being recognized for living by the credit union’s service vision statement, “Step up to the moment, every time.”

“Members are why we exist,” said Brian Dorcy, President and CEO of Excite. “They are the heart of Excite.”

Excite has worked with The DiJulius Group’s consulting team since 2020 and is committed to the DiJulius trademarked customer service methodology. The work that Excite has done to excel in customer relations has led to an increase in their net promoter score by 10 points from 77 to 87 and a 12% increase in Membership growth from 40k to nearly 45k.

The award was presented by Jess Pischel, Senior Consultant of The DiJulius Group, and was accepted for Excite by Richard Walter, Senior Vice President of Retail Experience, and Sarah Stone, Director of Retail Experience. Previous winners of the CX Organization of the Year award include Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Nestle.

About the DiJulius Group

The DiJulius Group is a customer experience consulting and education firm located in Cleveland, Ohio, founded by best-selling author John DiJulius.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite also is the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org.

