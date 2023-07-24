Excitement Over Generative AI Pushed Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in Q2

The Ithaka Group, an investment advisory firm, released “Ithaka US Growth Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the strategy outperformed in a strong market, returning 16.1% (gross) compared to its benchmark the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 12.8% gain. The outperformance of the fund was entirely contributed by stock selection, with a slight benefit from sector allocation. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

The Ithaka Group highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On July 21, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $343.77 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 4.62%, and its shares gained 32.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.556 trillion.

The Ithaka Group made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) builds best-in-class platforms and provides services that help drive small business productivity, large business competitiveness, and public-sector efficiency. Microsoft’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, software development tools, video games, and business-solution applications. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells devices, including PCs, tablets, and gaming/entertainment consoles that all integrate with Azure, its cloud computing service. In the quarter Microsoft’s stock appreciated on the back of excitement surrounding the company’s positioning in the generative AI market and its ability to monetize the coming wave of corporate investment in supercomputing and AI."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 289 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of first quarter which was 259 in the previous quarter.

