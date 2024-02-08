'Excitement and pride': Fort Collins native worked on Super Bowl LVIII commercial

A woman races through a dusty Western town and into a crowded saloon, screaming, "They're back. The adversaries are back!" as an apocalyptic posse of aliens threatens the town's existence.

The sounds you hear — the fear in the woman's voice, subdued chatter in the saloon, the music — are part of CrowdStrike's commercial airing during Sunday's Super Bowl. It's the second year the cybersecurity firm has mixed past and present to warn of future threats in the cyber world.

The ad will likely be seen by 115 million viewers worldwide. But one Fort Collins man has more than a passing interest in CrowdStrike's message and how it comes across.

Dusty Albertz, a Rocky Mountain High School graduate and Fort Collins native, did the sound design and sound mixing for CrowdStrike's commercial through his company, Howdy Sound. That means he was responsible for making sure the cyber posse is heard over background noise, that music doesn't overtake conversation, and even how a mechanical arm might sound.

"There's definitely a sense of excitement and pride," Albertz said about having the commercial play during the Super Bowl. "It's like the Super Bowl of commercials."

Dusty Albertz

In any film project, whether it's a movie, television show or commercial, when you think of sound there are three main things, he said: "Dialogue, music and sound effects."

Albertz works with the director, writer and creative teams that provide direction on what kind of vibe they want for the scene. A scene "where they're talking about something really important, you really need the dialogue to be loud and clear," he said. The next scene may want to feature a great musical score. The following scene might include a car that needs just the right sound effects.

"Building a world sonically that has to feel authentic but also unique and exciting" is a challenge that comes with every project, he said.

Dusty Albertz and son, Lincoln, work in Howdy Sound's studio.

CrowdStrike's commercial "is the Old West but a lot of science fiction with it," he said. "You have these sci-fi elements: spaceships and aliens. One of the sheriffs even has a mechanical arm. I spent a lot of time dialing in on how that arm was going to sound," he said.

Albertz draws on a combination of intuition, experience and imagination to get the sound mix and sound effects just right. "I'm good at matching what I see on screen with what I hear in my imagination," he said. "It's a matter of sculpting and finessing it until everybody is happy or we've found a compromise where mostly everyone is happy."

Albertz worked on the 2019 historical drama "A Hidden Life," written and directed by Terrence Malick, about an Austrian Catholic farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II, as well as various commercials including for Dodge and Southwest Airlines. He's worked on commercials that have aired in four previous Super Bowls and is currently working on commercials for Foot Locker, Ram Trucks, Sports Clips and Goodyear.

His work has been honored by Association of Independent Commercial Producers and Motion Picture Sound Editors for outstanding achievement in sound editing - sound effects in a feature film.

You can go home again

Dusty and Lillian Albertz at an awards ceremony

Albertz and his wife, Lillian, moved back to Fort Collins from Austin, Texas, during the pandemic when he realized he his job was highly portable as long as he had the equipment. "I was the last holdout to go remote," he said. His career to that point had been in acoustically specialized environments with highly calibrated and tuned equipment.

"I didn't know how it would work without that," he said.

Once he figured it out and realized most of his clients were in New York, Los Angeles or other cities, "there was no need to have a permanent Austin presence," he said. While Colorado was at the top of their relocation possibilities, Albertz said he had no intention of coming home to Fort Collins — "not because there was anything wrong with it, but because I was born and raised here."

When Lillian asked what it would take to get him back to Fort Collins, "I gave her impossible criteria," he said. He wanted undeveloped land on which they could build a home with an Austin architecture rarely seen in Colorado and it had to be west of Overland Trail and north of Drake Road. "Within 5 minutes, she found an undeveloped lot that checked every criteria I gave her. I took it as a sign," he said.

They worked with an Austin architect who was also licensed in Colorado. That architect put him in touch with acoustical engineers from one of Texas' largest theater chains to design his sound studio.

Now, he's on a mission to encourage the film scene in Colorado and Fort Collins. "I felt comfortable moving back here because that scene has a lot of promise," he said. "It's in its formative stage right now, but I think there are a lot of people here with good talent and ambition. I would like to see this scene flourish here."

As for the football game on Sunday, Albertz, a Broncos fan, is rooting "for Kansas City to lose."

