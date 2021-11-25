EXCLUSIVE: 25% off Lenses for Creative Photographers and More!

We’re always saying that the photo world is very sterile when it comes to lenses and image quality. But lucky for you all, there’s hope! The folks at Lensbaby have savings on their lenses and accessories. The photo after this paragraph was shot with the Lensbaby OMNI system of prisms. They can do wonders for your camera and lenses. But then there are also great things like the Velvet lenses, and Edge optics, and so much more. In many ways, they’re some of the best lenses for creative photographers right now! Take a look after the jump!

Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off, totaling to 25% off their products.

This piece is presented in partnership with LENSBABY. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this round-up already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

Lensbaby Current Lens Deals