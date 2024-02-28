EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures New US Patent Covering Lead Product For Alcohol Use Disorder

Wednesday, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) announced patent number 11,905,562 was issued on February 20, 2024, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent covers the company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, and its ability to target the serotonin transporter gene for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder.

The company says the new patent strengthens Adial’s patent portfolio and covers AD04’s ability to target the serotonin transporter gene for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder.

“We are proud to be awarded another important patent that broadens our IP portfolio and covers meaningful aspects of our lead asset, AD04, including its unique ability to target the serotonin transporter gene,” commented Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals.

“We believe AD04 has significant potential to treat OUD and other drug dependencies in addition to our initial indication of alcohol use disorder. We remain focused on advancing AD04 toward commercialization for the treatment of alcohol use disorder and look forward to advancing OUD and other indications in the future,” Cary added.

Earlier this month, Adial Pharmaceuticals was awarded a new U.S. patent expanding the coverage of the combination of the company’s proprietary genetic diagnostic to identify patients with specific genotypes for genetically targeted treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and drug dependencies, such as opioid use disorder (OUD), with the company’s lead investigational new drug product AD04.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted serotonin-3 receptor antagonist therapeutic agent for AUD in heavy drinking patients.

Price Action: ADIL shares are down 1.58% at $0.86 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

