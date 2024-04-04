EXCLUSIVE: AI-Powered Real Estate Platform Janover Reports 73% Increase In Organic Website Traffic for 2023

Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, announced that organic website traffic increased more than 70% in 2023 compared to 2022.

The company also reported that it achieved over 100 million organic impressions on Google for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Janover announces a 73% increase in organic website traffic for 2023 – driving inbound loan applications and lender engagement.

“We are pleased to have surpassed the 100 million impression mark in a calendar year. It’s a testament to the anti-fragility of a marketplace and how market dislocations can add value to corners of the business,” said Blake Janover, Chairman and CEO.

“Since inception, we’ve taken well over $200 billion in commercial loan applications, almost entirely through organic traffic from search engine optimization (SEO), which drives inbound applications at zero incremental cost to us. Moreover, we had more than 100 million impressions on Google.”

“These 100 million impressions contribute to our brand and its subsequent visibility which we believe will ultimately improve conversion rates as well,” Blake Janover added.

In January, Janover exclusively told Benzinga about the launch of a new insurtech as a wholly owned subsidiary, Janover Insurance Group, to integrate Janover’s generative AI applications and directly plug them into its marketing funnel.

The company said that by leveraging Janover’s marketing funnel, which has over 88 million annual impressions on Google, Janover Insurance Group will likely immediately gain broad distribution and enhance operational efficiencies.

Price Action: JNVR shares closed at $1.15 on Wednesday.

