EXCLUSIVE: Alcohol Disorder Focused Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures US Patent

On April 16, 2024, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patent number 11957664 to Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL).

This patent expands Adial’s intellectual property protection and covers the combination of the company’s proprietary genetic diagnostic to identify patients with specific genotypes for genetically targeted treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and other drug dependencies, such as opioid use disorder (OUD), with the company’s lead investigational new drug product AD04.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces New US Patent Covering Its Molecular Genetic Diagnosing For Alcohol, Drug Dependence.

Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial, commented, “We are proud to have secured this new patent, which covers important aspects of the combination of our proprietary genetic diagnostic and AD04 to treat AUD, OUD, and other drug dependencies.”

“Importantly, we have identified specific genotypes that responded with clinically meaningful changes in drinking behavior compared to placebo in the AD04 post hoc analysis, representing an addressable market of approximately $40 billion in the U.S. alone,” Claiborne added.

In February, Adial Pharmaceuticals received a U.S. patent allowance covering AD04 and its ability to target the serotonin transporter gene for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder.

Earlier this month, Adial Pharmaceuticals exclusively told Benzinga regarding the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the clinical results, strong safety profile, and high compliance among patients administered AD04 (low-dose ondansetron).

The publication also reported the results of a new study analyzing the liver safety profile of AD04 compared with placebo in subjects with AUD in the company’s prior Phase 3 trial.

Price Action: ADIL shares closed at $1.93 on Friday.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article EXCLUSIVE: Alcohol Disorder Focused Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures US Patent originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.