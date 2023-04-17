EXCLUSIVE: AmpliTech Taps NGK Electronic Devices As NGK's First US Distributor of RF Microwave Package Products

AmpliTech Group, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMPG) Spectrum Semiconductor Materials division collaborated with NGK Electronic Devices, a company in the semiconductor packaging industry, to become their U.S. distributor for NGK's state-of-the-art RF Microwave products.

What Happened? This partnership marks NGK's first distribution agreement with a U.S. partner, presenting a significant opportunity for both parties.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amplitech Registers 3x Topline Growth In FY22, Doubles Margins

Why Does It Matter? NGK Electronic Devices, based in Japan, is a developer and manufacturer of ceramic semiconductor packages. These advanced products play a crucial role in the semiconductor packaging industry, addressing key concerns such as heat management and electrical insulation.

AmpliTech's semiconductor distribution division, Spectrum Semiconductor, will leverage its extensive distribution network and expertise to ensure that NGK's RF Microwave Packages product line is readily available to customers across the United States, further expanding NGK's global presence.

AmpliTech's Founder and CEO, Fawad Maqbool, said, "This partnership is expected to be mutually beneficial as we have a large overlap in the industries we serve, including the telecom, aerospace, defense, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors."

Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool added, "These packages complement both our Semiconductor Packages and MMIC divisions, increasing their product offerings and paving the way for our MMICs to be implemented using the wide array of RF semiconductor packages from NGK. This will provide the latest technology solutions to OEMs requiring these types of advanced packages for use in cellphones, radios, laptops, satellites, etc."

Price Action: AMPG shares closed higher by 3.55% at $3.21 on Friday.

