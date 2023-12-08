Exclusive-Argentina set to name Madcur as country's IMF representative -sources

A graffiti reads “IMF or future” outside Argentina’s Banco Nacion (National Bank) in Buenos Aires’ financial district

By Jorgelina do Rosario

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's Leonardo Madcur, a top adviser under outgoing Economy Minister Sergio Massa, is set to be named the country's representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Madcur resigned from his position as Massa's chief of advisers in the ministry on Dec. 7, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

As a top adviser in the ministry, Madcur was part of the Argentina delegation who negotiated with IMF officials overseeing the nation's $44 billion programme.

The role of country representative will be key over coming months as the programme is now off track after missing several targets. Argentina is the IMF's biggest borrower.

He was also part of the team that worked on the transition from Massa to Luis Caputo, who will take over the economy ministry on Dec. 10 when Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei will take office.

A spokesperson for Milei said Madcur's position has not been confirmed nor published in official statements. Madcur did not reply to a request for comment.

