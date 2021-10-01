U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

Exclusive Benefits, Santa Claus' Arrival via Helicopter, Traditional Mexican Festivities & More Await Travelers This Holiday Season at Velas Resorts in Mexico

·5 min read

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Velas Resorts in Mexico are now offering major benefits for booking a holiday vacation. An extensive lineup of Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations is on tap inclusive of traditional Mexican posada celebrations, insuite Christmas trees, extravagant NYE festivities and even a helicopter arrival from Santa Claus himself. The resort collection is offering 50% savings on kids' rates, resort credits, professional photography session, suite upgrade and early check-in or late check-out at select properties. The resorts have received a global safety stamp of approval due to their state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in the Stay Safe with Velas program.

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:Santa.jpg
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:Santa.jpg

In addition to receiving a $50 spa credit per adult per night and 10% discount on items from the resorts' boutiques available for booking any of the resorts, guests staying at Grand Velas Riviera Maya are granted a Professional Lifestyle Photography Session to capture memories. At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, it's 50% off kids' rates (ages 4-12) and an additional $30 USD spa credit for teens (ages 13-15). In Puerto Vallarta, Casa Velas is giving travelers 5% off on the nightly rate, a suite upgrade when booking, and a $70 USD credit for a private Christmas dinner. Two tickets to its exclusive New Year's Eve gala dinner and privileged access to nearby sister property Velas Vallarta is also included. Velas Vallarta is also in the giving spirit with 50% off kids' rate (ages 4-15), complimentary city tour and cultural tour, additional 10% off at the boutique, early check-in (12 p.m.) or late check-out (3 p.m.) as well as $300 USD resort credit per stay, per suite. In Los Cabos, guests staying at Mar Del Cabo receive 20% off on spa treatments, day pass and restaurants at Grand Velas Los Cabos and complimentary daily breakfast at its Encanto restaurant onsite.

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Downloads:Velas Vallarta 2.JPG
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Downloads:Velas Vallarta 2.JPG

Activities over the holiday period abound at Velas Resorts in addition to its annual insuite Christmas Tree offering. Pre-decorated or with ornaments to adorn the tree oneself, insuite trees and gift-wrapped toys for children of all ages can be purchased in advance to be delivered to the suite on Christmas. Additionally, the resorts offer cooking classes plus the opportunity to creatively customize your own apron, gingerbread house workshop, festive wax hand sculptures, family foam parties, Flowrider surfing, letters to Santa, and more. A new nighttime offering this year is a glow party with special light engineering. Every member of the family will be able to enjoy this activity with LED images complemented by costumes, accessories, music, and vibrant colors. On Christmas Day at Grand Velas Los Cabos, guests of Grand Velas Los Cabos will meet Santa Claus after his grand arrival via helicopter.

Velas Resorts have received the global safety stamp of approval from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) due to its state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in a 15-page Stay Safe with Velas program. Frequent health and temperature checks for both guests and staff, sanitizing mats and booths, touchless hand sanitizing dispensers, increased cleaning and sanitation with both EPA-chemicals and UV light, and special COVID-19 training for staff are examples of protocols being implemented by the resort collection. To further decrease in-person contact, the resort collection launched new features on the Velas Resorts' mobile app. A Concierge chat and restaurant and spa menus as well as pre-registration for fitness classes and other resort activities are some of the offerings. Antigen and PCR testing are also available onsite or at a local hospital at the end of stay for reentry into the US and Canada.

Rates start at $281 at Velas Vallarta, $343 at Casa Velas, $948 USD at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $1,370 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, and $1,119 at Grand Velas Los Cabos. Rates are per adult per night based on double occupancy.Kids (ages 4-12) are $120 per night and teens (ages 13-15) are $200 per night at the Grand Velas resorts and kids (ages 4-12) and teens (ages 13 - 17) are $72 and $95 respectively per night at Velas Vallarta, without the respective promotion applied. All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. Activities are subject to change based on availability. Christmas trees and gifts must be pre- ordered by December 15th. Undecorated Christmas trees start at $300. For reservations and to make arrangements prior to arrival, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://velasresorts.com.

About Velas Resorts:
Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay and Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course. Casa Velas' guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvrm_safetravel.jpg
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvrm_safetravel.jpg

###

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Downloads:consorcios_vr_gv.png
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Downloads:consorcios_vr_gv.png

Media Contact:
Megan Sterritt
KWE Partners
786.247.4812
sterritt@kwepr.com

SOURCE: Velas Resorts



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666513/Exclusive-Benefits-Santa-Claus-Arrival-via-Helicopter-Traditional-Mexican-Festivities-More-Await-Travelers-This-Holiday-Season-at-Velas-Resorts-in-Mexico

