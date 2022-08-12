U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.22
    +64.95 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,713.14
    +376.47 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,022.21
    +242.29 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.00
    +38.74 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.84
    -2.50 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.47 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0267
    -0.0058 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4720
    +0.4730 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,201.49
    +25.05 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    576.12
    +4.84 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Exclusive-Brazil, Paraguay to resume talks on Itaipu energy sale conditions

Letícia Fucuchima
·2 min read
Inauguration ceremony of the new Brazilian director of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia

By Letícia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil and Paraguay will resume negotiations regarding conditions for the sale of energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, potentially opening a door for the bi-national company to sell electricity on unregulated markets.

In an interview with Reuters, Itaipu's Brazilian Director General Anatalicio Junior Risden said discussions on potential changes in the current sales framework come after the Brazilian government privatized electricity firm Eletrobras, which no longer participates in decisions regarding Itaipu.

Itaipu currently sells 100% of its energy on the regulated market, and potential sales in the unregulated space would allow it to act as "a private company," he said.

Under current terms, Brazil and Paraguay each are entitled to 50% of Itaipu's energy.

In the case of Brazil, it is sold on a quota system to distributors in the South, Southeast and Midwest.

Paraguay, on the other hand, sells part of its energy to Brazil, at a given price, since it does not consume everything it is entitled to.

Ultimately, discussions to change the sales framework will aim at reducing the cost of electricity, Risden said citing guidance given by Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida.

Itaipu announced this week an agreement regarding electricity rates for sale during 2022. It decided to lower the rate by 8.2% after nine months of negations.

With that out of the way, discussions regarding alternative models for energy sales with Paraguay may begin, the director said.

There is no timeline for conclusion of the bilateral talks, Risden said, adding that the parties will discuss six scenarios.

Brazil has two energy markets: a regulated one, in which mainly residential clients are served by distributors. These, in turn, buy power through government auctions.

On the unregulated market, electricity producers may negotiate directly with generators and traders.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Renews Push for SEC to Crack Down on Insider Stock Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Democratic senators led by Elizabeth Warren is redoubling efforts to get Wall Street’s main regulator to clamp down on executives’ ability to use inside information to make well-timed stock trades. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Rus

  • Drought Declared in England Amid Extreme Hot Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- England is officially in a drought across vast swathes of the country, the government’s Environment Agency has announced, as another heat wave intensifies and water companies impose restrictions on household use.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends

  • Soft landing hopes for U.S. economy brighten outlook on stocks

    Optimism is seeping back into the U.S. stock market, as some investors grow more convinced that the economy may avoid a severe downturn even as it copes with high inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded about 15% since mid-June, halving its year-to-date loss, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 20% over that time. Many of the so-called meme stocks that had been pummeled in the first half of the year have come screaming back, while the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, stands near a four-month low.

  • Mastercard Faces Retailer Backlash Over Installment Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. is facing pushback from retailers over a new product that allows customers to pay off their purchases in installments. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterThe payments giant has begun te

  • This is What Meghan Markle Was Really Like Before She Became Famous, Her Teacher Reveals

    Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was just another girl trying to make it in Hollywood. Born in Los Angeles and raised by her mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, who divorced in 1987, the future wife of Prince William had a modest upbringing. After attending Northwestern University and double majoring in theater and international studies, Meghan returned to Los Angeles and decided to pursue a career as an actress. She signed up for acting classes and struggled

  • Analysis: How Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee's turnaround of the private equity firm was cut short

    Kewsong Lee bolstered Carlyle Group Inc's growth after he took over the reins in 2018, yet the private equity firm continued to play catchup with its larger and more diversified publicly listed rivals, according to people close to the situation, analysts and investors. Carlyle announced this week that Lee would step down as chief executive without a replacement lined up. The founders -- David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello -- believed some of the organizational decisions Lee made upset some partners at the firm, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Akamai Reverses Up As Nasdaq Rallies On Lower Inflation

    Akamai stock reversed up on Wednesday as third quarter guidance fell short of views but the Nasdaq rallied on lower inflation.

  • Anheuser-Busch Is an Undervalued Winner: Morningstar

    The stock market is full of uncertainty, with the S&P 500 dropping 23% from the end of last year to June 16 and then rebounding 16% since then. So what does that mean for investors? "During uncertain times, investors may want to own companies that offer some sense of certainty in terms of cash flows and company fundamentals," Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.

  • Don't Get Burned on First Solar's Rocket Ship Higher

    First Solar was upgraded to a buy recommendation (overweight) by a sell-side firm Thursday. They gave a $145 price target for the solar company but reaching that level may take some time. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 11.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Huobi looks to sell stake that values exchange at US$3 bln, Bloomberg reports

    Leon Li, the founder of China cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, is seeking to sell a 60% stake in the company that would value the business at US$3 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report that cited people familiar with the matter. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried’s Voyager debt emerges; Celsius reshuffles board Fast facts Justin Sun, […]

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond is only worth $1, according to an analyst

    A vocal Bed Bath & Beyond bear had a brutal take on the stock.

  • JLL launches business line in Charlotte to drive sustainability efforts for clients

    Real estate firm JLL has launched a new line of business in Charlotte focusing on sustainability under its Project and Development Services division.

  • Fiserv 'turns the tables on its disruptive competitors,' Evercore says in upgrade

    Shares of Fiserv Inc. were rising 1.5% in morning trading Thursday after Evercore ISI analyst David Togut turned bullish on the merchant-acquiring stock, writing that the company is in the early stages of a transformation that seems to be paying off. "In the process, FISV has modified its historically successful playbook of maximizing free-cash flow, repurchasing 6% of stock annually, then repeat," Togut wrote. "The new FISV invests more, acquires more, and occasionally shaves FCF targets to sus

  • Mark Carney to chair Brookfield Asset Management post-spin out

    Canadian investor Brookfield said former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become chair of its asset management division when it separately lists on the Toronto and New York exchange in November. Carney, currently vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and U.N. special climate envoy, will retain his role as head of transition investing at the new company, which will manage $750 billion in assets, including for third parties. The rest of the existing company will be renamed Brookfield Corporation and remain dual-listed, focusing on investing its own capital, built up over decades from its investments in everything from real estate to renewable energy projects.

  • BlackRock announces new bitcoin trust, sends small token up 35%

    BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.

  • This New Energy Fund Sounds Dirty, But Could Help Investors Clean Up

    With backing from Peter Thiel and Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman, the Strive U.S. Energy exchange-traded fund is billed as an anti-ESG ETF. Let's see how it stacks up against the similar Energy Select SPDR Fund.

  • Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

    Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: EVK) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew 11% to $20.4 million, and the margin expanded 160 basis points to 32%. The operating margin was 5%, and operating income for the quarter was $3.2 m

  • Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

    Traders of risk assets, including bitcoin, might be wrong to conclude that inflation in the U.S. has peaked. At least that's what bond market activity is suggesting.

  • The Market’s Peak Inflation Story Fights the Fed

    Unfortunately, there is no sign the Federal Reserve will change its mind and agree with investors that rates should come down again next year.