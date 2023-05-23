Exclusive-California seeks U.S. approval to end gas-only new vehicle sales by 2035

California is expected to put into effect a plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

(Reuters) - The state of California has asked the Biden administration to approve its plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The California Air Resources Board, which approved the plan in August, asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to approve a waiver under the Clean Air Act to implement its new rules that set yearly rising zero emission vehicle rules starting in 2026 and would end new gasoline-only powered vehicle sales in the state by 2035.

