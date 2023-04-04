Exclusive-Canada's antitrust regulator says reviewing Smith Financial' s bid for Home Capital The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it is reviewing the potential acquisition of Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc by privately-held peer Smith Financial Corp.

"I can confirm that the Competition Bureau is reviewing the potential acquisition of Home Capital Group by Smith Financial Corporation," a spokesperson for the regulator said in an email to Reuters.

Home Capital, the mortgage lender rescued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc five years ago, announced in November that it would be taken private by Smith Financial Corp in a C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) deal.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Maiya Keidan in Toronto; writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Denny Thomas and Franklin Paul)