Exclusive-Carlyle hires Goldman's former top commodities analyst Jeff Currie

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) - Carlyle has appointed Goldman Sachs' former head of commodities research Jeff Currie to lead the private equity giant's energy transition analysis, it said on Tuesday.

Currie has been among the most prominent Wall Street energy analysts in recent decades. Known for his bullish forecasts, including accurately predicting the commodity price boom in the 2000s, he left Goldman Sachs in August last year after 27 years in the bank.

Currie was named Carlyle's chief strategy officer of energy pathways, effective immediately, it said in a statement to Reuters.

He will oversee analysis of commodity market trends and evaluate new investment opportunities across energy markets and the commodity supply chain, it said.

Currie will report to Marcel van Poecke, chairman of energy at Carlyle.

Carlyle, which had $426 billion of assets under management at the end of 2023, has invested in recent years in both the traditional oil and gas business and low-carbon and renewables.

"Jeff is a leading expert on global markets and commodities and his experience and insights will help us better address the unprecedented market dislocations arising from the global energy transition for the benefit of our investors," Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Alison Williams)