Exclusive-China acquired recently banned Nvidia chips in Super Micro, Dell servers, tenders show

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows NVIDIA logo·Reuters
Eduardo Baptista, Fanny Potkin and Max A. Cherney
5 min read
5
In this article:

By Eduardo Baptista, Fanny Potkin and Max A. Cherney

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese universities and research institutes recently obtained high-end Nvidia artificial intelligence chips through resellers, despite the U.S. widening a ban last year on the sale of such technology to China.

A Reuters review of hundreds of tender documents shows 10 Chinese entities acquired advanced Nvidia chips embedded in server products made by Super Micro Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc. and Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd after the U.S. on Nov. 17 expanded the embargo to subject more chips and countries to licensing rules.

Specifically, the servers contained some of Nvidia's most advanced chips, according to the previously unreported tenders fulfilled between Nov. 20 and Feb. 28. While the U.S. bars Nvidia and its partners from selling advanced chips to China, including via third parties, the sale and purchase of the chips are not illegal in China.

The 11 sellers of the chips were little-known Chinese retailers. Reuters could not determine whether, in fulfilling the orders, they used stockpiles acquired before the U.S. tightened chip-export restrictions in November.

Contacted by Reuters, Nvidia said the tenders specify products that were exported and widely available before the restrictions. "They do not indicate that any of our partners violated the export control rules and are a negligible fraction of the products sold worldwide," a spokesperson said.

The server makers said they complied with applicable laws or would investigate further.

Among the buyers were the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shandong Artificial Intelligence Institute, Hubei Earthquake Administration, the Shandong and Southwest universities, a tech investment firm owned by the Heilongjiang provincial government, a state-run aviation research centre, and a space science centre.

None of the Chinese buyers and retail sellers responded to questions from Reuters about the matter.

Daniel Gerkin, a Washington-based partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said Nvidia chips could have been diverted to China without a manufacturer's knowledge, given a lack of visibility into downstream supply chains.

If the manufacturer had performed sufficient due diligence, "it presumably would be challenging for the U.S. government to pursue an enforcement action", he said.

The U.S. Commerce Department told Reuters it could not comment on any potential ongoing investigations, but said its Bureau of Industry and Security monitored diversions of restricted chips, conducted end-use checks and examined potential breaches.

Officials would investigate credible allegations of violations, including through the use of shell companies, a spokesperson said.

Nvidia said systems built with its graphic processing units (GPUs) - chips that break computer tasks into smaller pieces and process them together - and resold by third parties must comply with U.S. restrictions.

"If we determine that any product was subsequently resold in violation of U.S. export control rules, we'll work with our customers to take appropriate action," the spokesperson said.

Super Micro said it complied with U.S. requirements on the sale and export of GPU systems to regions and parties that require licenses.

"If we become aware that a third party has exported or reexported without the required licenses, we investigate the matter and take appropriate action," it said.

In a letter to Reuters on behalf of Super Micro, U.S. law firm Clare Locke said its client "goes above and beyond what U.S. export restrictions require" by proactively taking steps to ensure its customers do not violate the curbs.

In relation to the tenders that identified its products, Super Micro said they represent "older generation or general purpose servers not capable of the largest scale AI operations that were available in China prior to the export control regulations". The awarded suppliers "are not known Supermicro customers", the company said.

A Dell spokesperson said the company "found no evidence of shipping products configured with the restricted chips you listed to the entities you named", but that it would continue to investigate.

"Our distributors and resellers are required to comply with all applicable global regulations and export controls. If we become aware of a distributor or reseller that is not complying with these obligations, we take appropriate actions, including termination of our relationship," the spokesperson said.

Gigabyte said in an email that it complied with Taiwanese laws and international regulations. It did not respond to subsequent questions about tenders that identified its products as a source of banned Nvidia chips. Taiwan's economy ministry said it expected Taiwanese companies to respect U.S. export controls.

RESEARCH BENEFITS

The transactions were disclosed in a dozen of the tenders, which Reuters found on public databases that cover only a fraction of purchases by China's state entities. But the small snapshot shows China still has access to advanced chips that U.S. officials say could support AI for military applications, such as the modernisation of China's defence forces or for developing weapons like hypersonic missiles.

Each of the purchases were limited to several servers and several dozen banned chips. Still, they could be useful for training models and conducting advanced research, according to seven analysts and industry executives.

The tenders - valued at between 71,500 yuan and 1.86 million yuan, or about $10,000 and $259,000 - did not specify the intended uses.

Under Chinese law, procuring agencies representing state or state-affiliated buyers must check that a supplier can fulfil the tender before it is announced as the winner and a contract is signed.

Reuters only analysed tenders whose winners had been announced.

Companies and people accused of violating U.S. export controls can face civil or criminal penalties in the U.S., including fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars and up to 20 years in prison for individuals.

Reuters last year reported that an underground trade in Nvidia chips had emerged in China, as evident at Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei electronics market in June, before the U.S. widened its curbs. On a return visit in December, the vendors who had spoken to Reuters months earlier had gone, and other sellers said they did not know why they left.

Reuters couldn't establish why the vendors were no longer at the market.

($1 = 7.1932 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Cherney reported from San Francisco. Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom, David Kirton in Shenzhen, Josh Ye in Hong Kong, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld in Washington and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Brenda Goh and David Crawshaw)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors Bailing

    (Bloomberg) -- It was an irresistible pitch. Give us your money, executives at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and other hedge funds said, and we’ll funnel it into a money-minting, sure-thing strategy for the long haul. But now, after five years of sub-par returns, many of the institutional investors who sunk large sums into risk-parity funds, as they’re known, are demanding the money back.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous

  • Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts can keep Sydney casino licence, regulator says

    Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts was found suitable to retain its Sydney casino's licence after nearly three years of intensive remediation, a gambling regulator said on Tuesday. The New South Wales state Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (NICC), the state regulator which replaced the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) and which currently oversees Crown's Sydney licence, said Crown Sydney has fundamentally reformed its business and has been building a culture of transparency and accountability. "The NICC is confident the Crown we deemed suitable today has a strong model to keep operating into the future," Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford said in a statement.

  • Gold Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses after its biggest daily decline in almost two years, with easing tension in the Middle East and signs the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer crimping demand.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to

  • Federal Trade Commission sues to block Tapestry's $8.5B acquisition of Capri

    The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry, Inc.’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd., saying that the deal would eliminate direct head-to-head competition between the fashion companies' brands like Coach and Michael Kors in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena. The combined Tapestry and Capri would employ roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said. “With the goal to become a serial acquirer, Tapestry seeks to acquire Capri to further entrench its stronghold in the fashion industry,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition in a statement.

  • China Finance Ministry Echoes Xi’s Call for Bond Trading at PBOC

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Ministry of Finance said it supports allowing the central bank to trade government bonds, reaffirming a sentence from President Xi Jinping that ignited market speculation about a change of monetary strategy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Fall 19% and 65%, According to a Pair of Wall Street Analysts

    AI stocks have soared over the last year, but these two could be at risk of a sell-off.

  • AI Stocks Rebound After Friday's Brutal Sell-Off

    Semiconductor and computer hardware stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom rebounded on Monday after Friday's ugly sell-off.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    These companies' stocks are some of the best bargains in AI, and too good to pass up right now.

  • Nvidia founder Jensen Huang wishes ‘pain and suffering’ on Stanford grads. Why and what to learn from his rise

    Words of wisdom from the self-made billionaire.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says ‘Correction’ in US Stocks Isn’t Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The slide in US equities over the past three weeks was the start of a selloff that is likely to deepen along with mounting macroeconomic risks, including rising Treasury yields, a strong dollar and elevated oil prices, says JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb