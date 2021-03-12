U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,555.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,012.25
    -36.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,342.80
    +8.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.55
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    -13.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.46 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1952
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    -0.65 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8360
    +0.3260 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,049.05
    +1,655.95 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.51
    +24.81 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Exclusive: China's JD.com in talks to purchase stake in brokerage worth $1.5 billion - sources

Julie Zhu
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at its shop at a mall in Shanghai

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JD.com Inc is in talks to buy part or all of a stake in brokerage Sinolink Securities worth at least $1.5 billion, three people said, as the e-commerce major aims to bolster its financial services operations.

A deal to buy the stake from Sinolink's largest shareholder, Yongjin Group, would be the biggest bet in acquisition value terms by Beijing-based JD.com in China's $45 trillion financial market.

"The valuable brokerage licence is key for tech giants to monetise their huge online traffic and grow into bigger firms, as otherwise they have to direct such traffic to other financial institutions," one of the sources said.

China's 2nd-biggest e-commerce company by revenue started discussions with Yongjin late last year, seeking to buy part or all of its 27% stake, said two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Based on Sinolink's market value of 39 billion yuan ($6 billion) on Thursday, a 27% stake would be worth about 10 billion yuan, Reuters calculations show.

Sinolink shares jumped by their maximum 10% daily limit on Friday afternoon after Reuters reported the discussions, reversing earlier losses.

The potential deal comes as Chinese tech majors are keen to expand into financial services despite a regulatory crackdown on some parts of the sector, sources said.

JD.com gets the bulk of its revenue from its core e-commerce business and owns only a few small financial licences, mainly offering online services including consumer credit and wealth management products. It has long eyed a foray into the fast-growing brokerage industry which was worth $1.4 trillion as of end-2020, said the same two people.

Chengdu-based Sinolink was just outside the top 20 biggest brokerages in China by operating revenue in 2019, official data showed. Its business includes stock broking, sponsoring and underwriting equity and debt deals, financial advisory and wealth management.

China's top two tech giants, Alibaba Group and Tencent, hold stakes in the country's leading investment bank, China International Capital Corp. Alibaba has also invested in large broker Huatai Securities, while Tencent has backed Hong Kong-based online brokerage Futu Holdings.

According to Refinitiv, JD.com has only made two deals in the financial sector so far: its investment in online platform for automotive financing Yixin Capital's $550 million fundraising in 2016, and another investment worth an undisclosed amount in China Taiping Insurance Holdings' financial services unit in 2018.

The JD.com-Yongjin talks were at an early stage and subject to change, cautioned the sources, who declined to be identified due to confidentially constraints.

JD.com, Yongjin and Sinolink did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TIGHTER REGULATION

For privately run Yongjin, the potential deal would satisfy its plan to divest its financial services business to bypass new regulations on financial holdings firms, said the third person.

The new rules require a capital threshold for companies that operate more than two types of financial businesses. Should a company fail to meet the requirement after a one-year grace period, Beijing can force a share sale.

In September, Guolian Securities said it would acquire Sinolink through a share swap and stake purchase from Yongjin, exchange filings showed. The tie-up was later scrapped amid questions over potential insider trading activities.

Founded in 1995 by late entrepreneur Wei Dong and now run by his wife, Chen Jinxia, Yongjin manages more than 400 billion yuan of assets, with 30 billion yuan self-owned, according to its website.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Cheng Leng in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates)

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • Sanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

    Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Friday they had started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French drugmaker's second vaccine project, which follows a protein-based shot hit by a delay last year. It is the latest vaccine candidate based on a new technology known as messenger RNA. Shots by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were launched after clinical trials showed high efficacy rates.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Explainer: What is China's Consumer Rights Day?

    It’s a day that big brands fear.Starbucks, Apple, and Burger King have all been burnt by it.The annual World Consumer Rights Day - on March 15 - has become a major TV and social media event in China,during which domestic as well as foreign brands are singled out for high-profile and sometimes damaging criticism.World Consumer Rights Day began in 1983 and China began observing it three years later.Now, the highlight of the day is a two-hour prime-time show broadcast by state-run CCTV.The "315 Show" names and shames brands for issues ranging from- poor-quality products- robocalls- illegal collection of personal information- and even aggressive sales of beauty salon membershipsThis picture in 1996 shows consumers being taught how to distinguish fake brands of soy sauce.This 2004 shot shows a convoy of trucks transporting more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit goods to be destroyed at a dump – also marking Consumer Rights Day.Fearful big brands have been known to prepare responses ahead of time, just in case.In 2020, U.S. fast food chain Burger King drew criticism.In the past Starbucks came under fire for charging higher prices in China than they did in the U.S.,while Apple was bashed for a then one-year service warranty in China, shorter than in other markets.Volkswagen was scolded for engine defects on an SUV,Nike - for misleading advertising,and Japan's Muji - for selling food products allegedly sourced from part of Japan affected by radiation.But most of the criticism has been of Chinese brands.Food-delivery company Ele.me, which is now owned by Alibaba, was once singled-out for working with restaurants that operate without licenses or proper kitchens.What’s the impact of being named?Well – brand reputations and share prices can suffer.Qutoutiao – a news aggregator app - was criticized in 2020 for its advertising practices.New York-listed shares in the company plunged 23% in the trading session following the show.Named companies typically issue prompt responses, expressing gratitude for the oversight and criticism, and willingness to correct their behavior.

  • Kerry wants world's biggest polluters to pledge real change

    U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry on Wednesday called on the world’s biggest polluters to make “key decisions” in the coming months that would rein in climate change. Kerry, who is on a trip to Europe this week, spoke after a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. Kerry said the French president indicated that he wants to work with his U.S. counterpart “very closely not just on the reduction of emissions but particularly on the tools necessary to... achieve that goal.”

  • Biden Got the Vaccine Rollout Humming, With Trump's Help

    WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden pledged last week to amass enough vaccine by late May to inoculate every adult in the United States, the pronouncement was greeted as a triumphant acceleration of a vaccination campaign that seemed to be faltering only weeks earlier. And it is true that production of two of the three federally authorized vaccines has sped up in part because of the demands and directives of the new president’s coronavirus team. But the announcement was also a triumph of another kind: public relations. Because Biden had tamped down expectations early, the quicker timetable for vaccine production conjured an image of a White House running on all cylinders and leaving its predecessor’s effort in the dust. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A closer look at the ramp-up announced last week offers a more mixed picture, one in which the new administration expanded and bulked up a vaccine production effort whose key elements were in place when Biden took over for President Donald Trump. Both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other. The Biden administration has taken two major steps that helped hasten vaccine production in the near term. Even before Biden was inaugurated, his aides determined that by invoking the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, the federal government could help Pfizer obtain the heavy machinery it needed to expand its plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Trump administration had repeatedly invoked that law, but its order for Pfizer only covered single-use supplies like plastic liners, not durable factory equipment. Crucially, Biden’s top aides drove another vaccine manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, to force a key subcontractor into round-the-clock operations so its vaccine could be bottled faster. That company had fallen behind on the production targets laid out in its federal contract. Only after Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s chief pandemic adviser, and Dr. David Kessler, who oversees the vaccine effort, demanded the company commit more resources did it publicly pledge to meet a crucial deadline in May. At a White House vaccine “summit” Wednesday afternoon, Biden will announce that he intends to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine by the end of this year, with the goal of having enough on hand to vaccinate children and, if necessary, administer booster doses or reformulate the vaccine to combat emerging variants of the virus. At the same time, though, Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion. As both Pfizer and Moderna found their manufacturing footing, they were able to double and triple the outputs from their factories. Biden had been in office less than a month when Moderna announced that it could deliver 200 million doses by the end of May, a month earlier than scheduled, simply because it had become faster at production. Pfizer was able to shave off even more time, moving up the timetable to deliver its 200 million doses by a full two months, partly because of newfound efficiencies and partly because it was given credit for six doses per vial instead of five. All this enabled Biden to announce that his administration would have enough doses in hand by the end of May to cover all 257 million adults, two months earlier than he had promised just a few weeks earlier. His aides noted that on Sunday, the nation hit a daily record of 2.9 million shots, 3 1/2 times as many as were given on Inauguration Day. “Throughout our response, we’ve provided clear timelines based on the available, authorized vaccines,” said Kevin Munoz, a White House assistant press secretary. “We don’t plan to just meet these timelines, but rather to overperform them.” To Trump administration aides, the new president’s crowing rings off-key. Biden is proclaiming victory off his predecessor’s achievements while wrongly grumbling about a mess he says he inherited, they say. “They criticize what we did, but they are using our playbook every step of the way,” said Paul Mango, the Trump administration’s deputy chief of staff for health policy and a senior official in the crash vaccine development effort then known as Operation Warp Speed. He said Trump’s team oversaw the construction or expansion of nearly two dozen plants involved in vaccine production and invoked the Defense Production Act 18 times to ensure those factories had sufficient supplies. The Biden team is “maintaining a very nice trajectory,” Mango said. “But don’t criticize us to make yourselves look better.” Still, corporate, state and federal officials agree that Biden’s White House has been more active than his predecessor’s in trying to build up the nation’s vaccine stock. The new administration’s relationship with Pfizer is markedly better. Trump and his aides had accused the company of slow-walking its vaccine development to hurt Trump’s reelection bid. The company announced its vaccine was robustly effective on Nov. 9, nearly a week after Election Day, then filed its application for emergency use authorization on Nov. 20. Pfizer officials privately suggested that the Trump administration not only was wrongfully bad-mouthing the company but also had refused for months to invoke the Defense Production Act to order suppliers to prioritize Pfizer’s needs, as it did for the other vaccine developers under federal contract. Biden’s aides started talking to Pfizer executives about what the company needed to make more doses even before Inauguration Day. When Biden traveled to Michigan on Feb. 19 to visit Pfizer’s plant, Dr. Albert Bourla, the company’s chief executive, effusively praised the new administration as “a great ally,” saying officials had helped the company secure critical materials and equipment. The biggest piece of locking in enough doses to cover the nation’s adults before June was Johnson & Johnson. As recently as two weeks ago, Dr. Richard Nettles, Johnson & Johnson’s vice president for medical affairs in the United States, would say only that the company would supply 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the end of June. That fell short of its contract for 37 million doses by the end of March and 87 million by the end of May. Reuters reported Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson had informed European Union officials that production problems might delay shipments, and Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said that he had heard similar warnings from the company. In the United States, the company’s biggest worry was getting the vaccine bottled by two subcontractors. That “fill-and-finish” work is divided between a plant in Michigan run by Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, or GRAM, and a plant run by Catalent in Bloomington, Indiana. The Biden team pushed Johnson & Johnson to order GRAM to move from normal business hours to 24/7 operations, one senior administration official said. Another federal official said Johnson & Johnson was largely on track but did “scale up a bit faster” under pressure. Officials also brokered an unusual partnership between Johnson & Johnson and a longtime competitor, Merck & Co. The Trump administration repeatedly explored using Merck’s plants to bolster vaccine production but never reached an agreement. Zients, the pandemic adviser, said Sunday that the new alliance had helped the Biden administration set its new May goal. In fact, though, Merck is likely to bottle only a few million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine by then, according to people familiar with its operation. The main benefit of the partnership will come later in the year, when Merck will have retooled a huge plant with the capacity to produce as many as 100 million doses of vaccine a month, they said. Beyond the nuts and bolts of production, Biden’s White House has pursued a starkly different messaging campaign than Trump’s: underpromise, and then try to overdeliver. Trump routinely boasted of imminent achievements, including a vaccine rollout before Election Day, only to fall short. By contrast, health experts complained, at least initially, that Biden was overly cautious. When the vaccine rollout began in December, Biden vowed that his administration would average 1 million shots a day during his first 100 days in office — enough to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of March. After less than a week in office, he raised the goal by 50%, to 1.5 million shots per day. The nation passed Biden’s initial target about a month ahead of schedule and is now averaging 2.17 million doses per day. Carefully calibrated goals “avoid losses,” said David Axelrod, the senior strategist for President Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. “Certainly they must have learned that lesson from watching Trump.” “Internally, you drive to the highest possible goal you can make. Externally, you set a floor that you are reasonably confident you can achieve,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sailing: Luna Rossa see tighter racing ahead at America's Cup

    Lighter, patchier winds could mean more engagement for the boats at a more sheltered course in the Rangitoto Channel off Auckland. "What’s happened lately, the last six-eight races, is we’ve sailed in pretty stable breezes," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, who guided the Italian challengers to a 7-1 win over Team UK in the leadup Prada Cup. Both teams spent the rest day on Thursday reviewing data from the opening races, which promised the battle for the 'Auld Mug' could go down to the wire.

  • Michelle Keegan: My family have finally stopped asking the baby question

    Michelle Keegan says family have finally stopped asking her about baby plans after telling them it was sexist.

  • Japan January machinery orders seen down for first time in four months - Reuters poll

    Japan's core machinery orders likely dropped in January from December's level, a Reuters poll found on Friday, predicting the first monthly decline in four months as renewed emergency curbs to slow the spread of COVID-19 hurt business investment. Regarded as an indicator of capital spending for the next six to nine months, core machinery orders likely fell 5.5% in January from December, the poll of 19 economists found. "Orders from manufacturers remained solid thanks to external demand recovery," said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

  • China’s “mask diplomacy” in Africa worked

    China was able to pivot quickly after the coronavirus hit to offer Africa aid, attention and expertise. The results were immediate.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday. Chung said the number of daily confirmed COVID cases had been frustratingly stagnant, hovering between 300 and 400 over the past eight weeks. President Joe Biden directed U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

  • Stocks Gain Ground As Treasury Yields Continue To Move Lower

    Meanwhile, better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims report may provide additional support to the market.

  • Stocks Rise, Equity Futures Steady; Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday and U.S. equity futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 Index swept to a record on optimism over the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package. The dollar and Treasury yields climbed.MSCI Inc.’s regional gauge rose a fourth day as Japan rallied amid a jump in Rakuten Inc. on news of an investment by Japan Post Holdings Co. U.S. equity futures were steady following broad S&P 500 gains and a Nasdaq 100 rebound. South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its debut.Chinese shares posted modest gains amid a renewed focus on U.S.-China relations. The Biden administration informed some suppliers to Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices.Relatively smooth bond sales this week eased concerns about the market outlook. Yields on the 10-year Treasury benchmark rose to about 1.57% on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale.“Fiscal stimulus on the upper end of expectations, an improved vaccine rollout, better than expected economic data -- everything is coalescing around a much stronger growth out look for 2021,” said Lisa Hornby, head of U.S. multisector fixed-income at Schroders.Markets are now signaling a little less concern that the economic recovery from the pandemic will stoke excessive inflation. Bond yields are below one-year peaks and high-valuation stocks have rallied.The focus turns to Friday’s U.S. producer price data and the Federal Reserve decision next week. On Thursday, the European Central Bank pledged to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the recovery.Elsewhere, oil slipped below $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin traded at around $57,000 after climbing within reach of an another all-time high.These are the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:17 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index gained 1% on Thursday.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8%Japan’s Topix Index advanced 1.4%.South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1.3%.Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flat.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro dipped 0.3% to $1.1954.The British pound slipped 0.2% to $1.3959.The Japanese yen was at 108.86 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about four basis point to 1.57%.Australia’s 10-year yield was five basis points higher at 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5% to $65.69 a barrel.Gold was 0.5% lower at about $1,714 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VIX-Like Gauge for Bitcoin Sees Its First-Ever Options Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A Bitcoin “fear gauge” has seen its first trade.The transaction off the T3i BitVol Index, which measures the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin, consisted of a March expiry 1-by-2 call spread that was bought for zero cost, according to a statement from T3. Quantitative crypto asset management firm LedgerPrime was the market-maker, according to the statement, which added that the counterparty is a leading global macro crypto asset manager.Crypto investors “will now be able to trade volatility as a distinct asset class,” said Simon Ho, the chief executive officer of T3Index.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, with the cryptocurrency hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures. The past few years have seen the asset class mature, including via greater establishment of crypto derivatives like those from regulated exchanges such as CME Group Inc.Bitcoin was trading around $56,160 as of 7:50 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.The BitVol index is derived from tradable options on the cryptocurrency, and is constructed using the simple variance swap methodology. It was launched in July and is designed to use the full range of option strikes to best capture the market outlook on expected volatility.(Updates with Bitcoin price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • U.S. white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies

    China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.