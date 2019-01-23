Use this exclusive code for free UK shipping on any MyHeritage DNA test kit purchase

Twitter More

Facebook More

We're usually quite happy to drop a large amount of money on something we really want, but £5 for shipping? Absolutely not.

Shipping costs are the bane of online shoppers everywhere. It doesn't matter how big and exciting the basket is, because if the shipping costs are too high then you better believe we're cancelling that order.

This is where voucher codes come in handy. Occasionally a retailer will let you in on a secret, giving you a few letters and numbers that you plug in at the checkout and then as if by magic, the shipping costs have disappeared. Unfortunately these codes aren't that easy to find, and don't actually exist for most of the year. Read more...

More about Dna Test, Mashable Shopping, Free Shipping, Myheritage, and Shopping Uk