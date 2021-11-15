U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,989.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,225.50
    +32.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,410.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.10
    -0.69 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    -8.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1461
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.29
    -1.37 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9420
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,706.12
    +829.73 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,622.64
    +6.42 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.91
    -36.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     
Exclusive Deal: 15% off ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Card

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Gold Series memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Available to US, UK, Canadian, French, German, Italy, and Spain-based customers.

What: Take 15% off the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Gold Series memory card right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 15th to November 17th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 15Phblgrphr to take 15% off your purchase.

