U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.50
    -19.03 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,333.81
    -98.27 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,663.29
    -105.54 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.15
    -6.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    +0.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.20
    +19.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5470
    +0.0190 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0052 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7250
    -0.8300 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,918.83
    -168.77 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.61
    +346.93 (+142.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Exclusive-EU patent body to be involved in tech-standard patent royalties -EU draft rule

Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union patent body will oversee a new process to set fair royalties on patents for technology widely used in products like cellphones, according to a draft EU regulation that seeks to reduce litigation over royalty disputes.

Standard-essential patents cover technology that devices must include to comply with international standards like 4G, Wi-Fi and USB. Some standards entail thousands of essential patents, and their owners are required to offer licenses on fair and reasonable terms.

Users of the standards are usually producers of telecoms equipment, mobile phones, computers, tablets and increasingly also makers of connected cars, drones, payment terminals and other smart devices.

The royalty process overseen by the European Intellectual Office (EUIPO) is aimed at resolving disputes between patent holders and users of such standards.

"The FRAND determination procedure should simplify and speed up negotiations concerning FRAND terms and reduce costs. The EUIPO should administer the procedure," said the document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

FRAND (fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory) terms are often used in relation to technical standards that are developed through an industry-led standardisation process.

The FRAND-setting process should be concluded within nine months and is a mandatory step before patent holders can take legal action against infringements, the document said.

"This is necessary because disagreements about the FRAND terms are the main reason to seek recourse in courts," the document said.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager is scheduled to announce the draft regulation on April 26, according to a Commission agenda.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Does Big Pharmacy Managers Fix Prices? Ohio Attorney General Lawsuit Alleges Cigna, Humana Engaged In Price Fixing For Medicines

    A lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general alleges that Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), and Prime Therapeutics LLC shared pricing and other information to gain leverage during negotiations for rebates. The lawsuit comes as some policymakers explore the healthcare companies' role in high-cost drugs, Wall Street Journal reported. The Federal Trade Commission, House Republicans, and several states have launched investigations into pharmacy-benefit managers (PBMs). Governments, empl

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Crypto Billionaire Zhao and Binance Are in Big Trouble

    The CFTC has just filed a lawsuit against Zhao and his firm Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly letting U.S. residents buy and sell crypto derivatives while the firm is not registered.

  • Alibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US shares surged as much as 13% after China’s online commerce leader announced plans to split its $220 billion empire into six business units, a major restructuring that promises to yield several initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Minnesota youth vaping trial of e-cigarette maker Juul opens

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will personally open his state's case against Juul Labs on Tuesday, the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial. Minnesota is seeking more than $100 million in damages, Ellison said, accusing Washington, D.C.-based Juul of unlawfully targeting young people to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Opening statements were expected to finish in the afternoon.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Binance Case Is Clear Evasion of Law, Says CFTC Chair Behnam

    The CFTC on Monday filed suit against the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao.