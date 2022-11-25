U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Exclusive-Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from China plant -source

1
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: IPhone 14 release in Manhattan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Production of Apple Inc's iPhones could slump by at least 30% at Foxconn's factory in China's city of Zhengzhou after worker unrest disrupted operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The estimate was an upward revision of an October internal forecast for production impact of up to 30% at the world's largest iPhone factory, said the source, who sought anonymity as the information was private. Following this week's bout of worker unrest at the plant, the source added, it was "impossible" for the company to resume full production by the end of the month - a deadline it had set internally before Wednesday's wave of protests.

Foxconn declined to comment.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

