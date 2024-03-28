EXCLUSIVE: Immunoprecise Antibodies and InterSystems Integrate Vector Search With LENSai For AI-Driven Healthcare Applications

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA), together with InterSystems, have collaborated to integrate the new vector search capability of the InterSystems IRIS data platform with Immunoprecise subsidiary BioStrand’s LENSai platform for AI-driven applications in healthcare and life sciences.

The partnership between InterSystems and Immunoprecise Antibodies marks a significant step forward in tackling the growing data challenges in healthcare and life sciences.

As the global AI market is forecasted to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2032, this collaboration underscores both companies’ dedication to innovation and solution development.

By introducing Vector Search and LENSai, the companies aim to address current industry needs and anticipate future demands, enhancing the synergy between data and AI applications in healthcare and life sciences.

The integration combines Vector Search’s precise information retrieval from large datasets using vector embeddings with the analytical depth of the LENSai Universal Foundation AI Model and BioStrand’s patented HYFT Technology.

The outcome is a platform that can access, analyze, and utilize intricate biological data for drug discovery and understanding disease mechanisms.

The integration enables more precise, semantically rich searches across vast unstructured biological data repositories.

Researchers can now leverage the combined power of Vector Search and LENSai to identify novel therapeutic targets more quickly, streamlining the drug discovery process and reducing the time from discovery to clinical trials.

By providing LENSai capabilities within the InterSystems IRIS data platform, healthcare, and life sciences, companies gain a tool that seamlessly integrates with their existing infrastructure, offering scalability and enhanced performance with security.

Price Action: IPA shares closed at $1.57 on Wednesday.

