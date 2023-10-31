AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR), and Xchange.Loans Inc, an online marketplace for commercial loans, announced a strategic partnership whereby the two companies plan to broaden their respective offerings by providing access to each other's loan products, enabling cross-platform sales and an enhanced customer experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Xchange.Loans, who we believe to be the market leader in technology-enabled buying and selling of commercial property loans. During a time of such significant market dislocation within segments of commercial real estate, such as class B and class C suburban offices, this partnership is extremely timely," commented Blake Janover, CEO of the Company.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Janover Unveils Innovative AI Chatbot for Real Estate Finance

Janover said, "Specifically, we believe the lenders engaged in our platform, which already includes 64% of the largest 100 credit unions and nearly 10% of all FDIC-insured banks in America, will benefit, as we can now offer them a fast, effective, secure and completely confidential mechanism to sell commercial mortgages within their portfolio they do not want to keep on their books. Similarly, Xchange. Loans' lender base will be afforded the opportunity to refinance some of those same loans to new lenders, including our extensive network of private commercial lenders."

Price Action: JNVR shares closed lower by 2.84% at $0.83 on Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article EXCLUSIVE: Janover Teams Up with Xchange.Loans to Expand Commercial Loan Offerings originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.