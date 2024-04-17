EXCLUSIVE: Janover's Fintech Platform Clocks 766% Growth in Lender Sign-Ups in 2023

Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) announced that it achieved significant year-over-year growth in lenders on its fintech platform in 2023, providing borrowers access to a broad range of competitive loan products.

In 2023, Janover noted a 766% growth in banking originator sign-ups, a 647% increase in credit union originator sign-ups, and a 445% boost in the ‘other’ category sign-ups, including debt funds, private groups, life insurance companies, family offices, and REITs.

Reflecting its strong market presence, Janover has achieved substantial penetration based on the FDIC active commercial banking and NCUA data as of December 31, 2023.

Janover’s platform accounted for 30% of all active FDIC-insured banks, approximately 11% of all active FDIC-insured banks by a verified banker, and over 6% of all active NCUA-insured credit unions were on the platform.

Janover Chair and CEO Blake Janover said, “Notable partners include Ameris Bank, Bank OZK, TD Bank, and Zions Bank, among others. We have observed impressive growth in the number of unique lenders we have closed deals with since 2019, a testament to our expanding market presence and commitment to growing the platform.”

“Our AI-enabled platform powers faster, smarter commercial transactions. Additionally, our suite of commercial real estate, small business, and other loan products make sourcing, evaluating, and closing the right opportunities frictionless, driving better outcomes for all.”

Price Action: JNVR shares closed lower by 4.46% at $1.07 on Tuesday.

