Exclusive: John McAfee Dishes on His Extraordinary Plan to Run for President from International Waters

2020 US presidential candidate and alleged fugitive John McAfee is a hard man to reach these days.

He only speaks in 5-minute intervals on the phone, hanging up and returning to the call hours later from a different oceanic location on his yacht. This, he says, is to make it more difficult to trace the call and pinpoint his location.

But why would a presidential candidate need to do that?

Read More: Where do John McAfee and other 2020 US presidential candidates stand on crypto technology? Check out this comprehensive guide to find out.

Read the full story on CCN.com.