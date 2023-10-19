Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.54
    -9.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,538.09
    -126.99 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,322.48
    +8.18 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.91
    -8.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    -0.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.80
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9450
    +0.0410 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8510
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,596.67
    +357.27 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.13
    +6.21 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.26
    -93.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,430.62
    -611.63 (-1.91%)
     

EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Expands Presence With Horeb Kissimmee Realty Acquisition, Forecasts Rising Profits

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) acquired a controlling interest in the company’s franchisee - Horeb Kissimmee Realty, LLC, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Kissimmee generated revenue of $10.8 million and had a positive net income in 2022.

The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis.

CEO Joe La Rosa expects the acquisition, combined with the previous purchase of La Rosa Realty Lake Nona, Inc, to double its top-line revenue.

Roda mentioned several other pipeline investments and expects his top-line and bottom-line revenue to improve considerably.

He added how its agent-centric brokerage model enables the company to maintain a low fixed-cost business model with several recurring revenue streams, yielding relatively high margins and cash flow.

Price Action: LRHC shares closed higher by 7.66% at $2.53 on Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Expands Presence With Horeb Kissimmee Realty Acquisition, Forecasts Rising Profits originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement