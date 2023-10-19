EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Expands Presence With Horeb Kissimmee Realty Acquisition, Forecasts Rising Profits

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) acquired a controlling interest in the company’s franchisee - Horeb Kissimmee Realty, LLC, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Kissimmee generated revenue of $10.8 million and had a positive net income in 2022.

The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis.

CEO Joe La Rosa expects the acquisition, combined with the previous purchase of La Rosa Realty Lake Nona, Inc, to double its top-line revenue.

Roda mentioned several other pipeline investments and expects his top-line and bottom-line revenue to improve considerably.

He added how its agent-centric brokerage model enables the company to maintain a low fixed-cost business model with several recurring revenue streams, yielding relatively high margins and cash flow.

Price Action: LRHC shares closed higher by 7.66% at $2.53 on Wednesday.

