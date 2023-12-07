'Exclusive locals-only weekend;' Margaritaville makes its debut in Southwest Florida

Though not official until next week, the $200 million Margaritaville resort unlocked its Fort Myers Beach doors on Thursday for a soft opening.

Here's what to know.

What happened Thursday at Margaritaville in Lee County?

Following Fort Myers Beach Elementary's return, the milestone marks the second significant moment within two days for Estero Island, which continues to recover from 2022's Hurricane Ian devastation. Ian briefly interrupted hotel construction but rendered much of the community homeless.

A third key highlight for the Beach comes next week, with CVS sharing with us Thursday that it reopens next week, a welcome sign for an island largely devoid of pharmaceutical services.

On Pearl Harbor Day, the 7.3-acre Margaritaville enterprise had what's known in the industry as a soft opening, providing workers some experience before operations really get cranking and become more routine, as we reported last week.

TPI Hospitality Co/CEO Tom Torgerson, center, leads media on a tour of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries, community partners and area residents. The resort is open for stays, dining and spa services starting Dec. 11. (Credit: Andrew We

How long did it take to get to historic day for Margaritaville?

Revising its launch date several times, the initial occupants include fans being rewarded for their long-running support of the 254-unit venture on the Island's north side as it overcame its share of opposition over the past decade. And company leaders are referring through Sunday as "an exclusive locals-only weekend, in celebration of resilience" coming off what residents endured with Ian and in the subsequent 14 months of trying to rebuild.

TPI Hospitality Co/CEO Tom Torgerson, center left, and Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan, center right, cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

"We're here," Fort Myers Beach developer Tom Torgerson said Thursday. "It's a very exciting day. It's been a nine-year run for us getting to today. It's great to transition from development and construction to operations. (We) are terribly excited for the future, excited for Fort Myers Beach and for Margaritaville."

What did Margaritaville Beach Resort's first guests say?

"Who would have known?" was Beach resident Kevin Sullivan's reaction after In the Know tracked him down on the expansive grounds Thursday with a little help from my friends. Retired from Chicagoland and staying for two nights, Sullivan and his more significant other Joy wanted to be part of something meaningful for the island they've called home for five years. Able to return to their bayside home 90 days after Ian, they consider themselves "blessed."

"It's the rebirth of the island, and it's been something I think all the folks who live here just couldn't wait to have happen. It is the start of good things to come for the island, and we need the boost," said Kevin Sullivan, an alum of my rival Indiana University, which this Purdue graduate columnist decided to ignore. "We only got 10 feet of water, and we're on the second floor, which is above the ground level so our condo did great. Others in our association weren't so lucky, but we're fortunate."

David Cesario, the GM of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach celebrates the opening with a margarita on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

When is Margaritaville's official opening on Fort Myers Beach?

Monday marks the official debut of the 251 Crescent St. compound, and rooms were still available as of Thursday morning, according to its margaritavilleresorts.com site.

The "Special Introduction" rate for basic 300 square feet digs containing two queen beds was $367 including taxes. Usually, there's also a $30 resort fee and $35 plus tax for parking. Check in is after 4 p.m. and checkout is at 11 a.m.. But later Thursday, a "Wastin' Away on Fort Myers Beach exclusive discount" was added for stays through Jan. 31, starting at $189 nightly before fees and taxes.

David Cesario, right, the GM of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach and Jacki Lizak, center, President & CEO, Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrate the opening of Margaritaville with a margarita on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

How much are rates typically at SW Florida's Margaritaville Beach?

Except for the $600 typical introductory range for the New Years weekend, the rates will stay the same as they currently are with the rack or special promo, but on Feb. 1, they jump to $422 before taxes for the cheapest deal. Then beginning in March, they return to what they are now for the most part in the $350 range until just before Christmas next year when they soar to $679 minimum, under the existing structure in place.

Some have told me repeatedly how they cringe at the normal prices, but others say there is a market for Margaritaville that will help in the area's rebound: "There are plenty of people who will come visit from all over the world, who do pay that rate, and spend a ton of money at surrounding businesses while they are here," Fort Myers resident Brock Lambert said. "It’s a huge step in revitalizing the area, which cannot survive on locals spending $20 at happy hour alone. Outside tourism is needed."

TPI Hospitality Co/CEO Tom Torgerson, center left, and Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan, center right, cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries, community partners and area residents. The resort is open for stays, dining and spa services starting Dec. 11.

What about restaurants, bars and other features at FMB resort?

By Monday, some of its venues still weren't going to be ready until at least January including its Fins Up Beach Club that overlooks the beach and features an expansive sundeck and cabanas around its lagoon pool. Also, still not currently operating will be the Salty Rim and 5 o’ Clock Somewhere, according to Margaritaville.

Overall, it will eventually feature a half-dozen restaurants with names such as the JWB Grill and License to Chill Bar & Grill.

TPI Hospitality Co/CEO Tom Torgerson, center left, and Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan, center right, cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries, community partners and area residents. The resort is open for stays, dining and spa services starting Dec. 11.

When did construction begin of Lee County's Margaritaville?

Overcoming hurdles dating back to the 2010 decade, such as pushback from islanders and lawsuits, construction finally began two years ago on the Gulf-front complex inspired by the late singer, Jimmy Buffett.

A Town Council majority has already signaled potential support for expansion, lifting previous development restrictions that had been agreed to in 2018 when Margaritaville was being considered.

FMB Beach parents got what they wanted: Their school back after Hurricane Ian washed it away

What group is operating the SWFL beach Margaritaville?

The Margaritaville chain includes more than 40 hotels and resorts, gaming properties, RV destinations, a cruise line, and over 150 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, a satellite radio station and other products.

The Fort Myers Beach iteration is developed, owned and operated by Minnesota-based TPI Hospitality. Co-CEO Torgerson has led the effort from the beginning.

In the Know: What's new, what's back this week in SW Florida? Supercar dealer, Marriott, Margaritaville

What about jobs at Margaritaville beach in Southwest Florida?

TPI has been handling the hiring for more than a year, beginning with the placement of General Manager David Cesario.

The company had a dozen positions listed Thursday at its apply.jobappnetwork.com/tpi-hospitality site. They include: Front office representative, groundskeeper, recreation attendant, hair stylist, security officer, catering sales manager, housekeeper, laundry room mechanic and server assistant.

Sell: 50% rise in mansions costing more than $5 million helping drive SW Florida housing market

Who are among the first performers at Margaritaville resort?

Fort Myers Beach duo Briz and Lady and long-time local headliner Matty Jollie are among Thursday night's acts.

Estero High School graduate and Florida Gulf Coast University alum Rebecca Marie, a music therapist who's playing singing, guitar and piano gigs up and down the East Coast, has homecoming performances scheduled for Saturday and Dec. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Resort: Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach has soft opening, though rooms not available to everyone

What about CVS saying Thursday they're about to reopen?

Along Estero Boulevard about four miles away, CVS Senior Manager Matt Blanchette told us the chain plans to reopen next week on Dec. 15 at 7001 Estero Blvd.

Besides simply having the highly desired pharmacy back that many folks told me they missed, he says it has expanded the area dedicated to the service, plus has improved the configuration with the drive-thru that many of us know was a big of a tight space and potentially scary to enter off the side road.

