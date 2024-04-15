Lockheed wins US missile defense contract worth $17 billion, sources say

Mike Stone
Updated 2 min read
15
In this article:

By Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $17 billion contract to develop the next generation of interceptors that would guard the United States against an intercontinental ballistic missile attack, two industry sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The win represents a shot in the arm for Lockheed after the U.S. said it would start reducing F-35 orders and the Army said in February that it was abandoning development of a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, a next-generation helicopter for which Lockheed had submitted a design.

The multi-year contract will be awarded as soon as Monday by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, which is developing the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) to modernize the current Ground-Based Midcourse Defense program, a network of radars, anti-ballistic missiles and other equipment designed to protect the United States from intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Both Lockheed and the Missile Defense Agency declined to comment. The sources did not indicate the length of the contract, but the first interceptor is expected to be operational in 2028.

The NGI is currently in its technology development phase and will transition to its product development phase in May, according to written testimony submitted by the head of the Missile Defense Agency, Lieutenant General Heath Collins, last week.

Collins said the agency would select either Lockheed or Northrop Grumman for the program. The companies were awarded separate contracts in 2021 to develop designs for the missile.

In 2019, the Pentagon scrapped work on a Boeing Co contract for a "kill vehicle," the tip of an interceptor that detaches in space and "kills" the incoming warhead, due to technical design problems after spending $1.2 billion on the project.

The United States then decided to restart the contract process to gather bids on designing the whole interceptor including the "kill vehicle." Boeing was knocked out of the competition in 2021.

The next-generation interceptor program would be worth about $17.7 billion over its lifetime according to government estimates, as the contractor works to make the technology capable of defeating current ballistic missile threats and future technological advances from countries including North Korea and Iran.

In January, Lockheed forecast its 2024 profit below Wall Street expectations, as the defense contractor's largest aeronautics segment that makes the F-35 jets faces supply-chain snags.

Reuters has reported that Lockheed would cut 1% of its jobs over the course of 2024 in a bid to cut costs and streamline operations.

U.S. defense giants have benefited from robust demand for weapons due to heightened geopolitical tensions over the last two years. Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments in 2023 rose 16% to a record $238 billion.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Writing by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Chris Sanders and Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US workers seeking record wages to consider new jobs, New York Fed says

    The lowest wage Americans said they were willing to accept to take a new job reached a record high in March, new data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday. The so-called average reservation wage was $81,822 as of March, up substantially from the $73,391 seen in the last report in November of 2023, the regional Fed bank said, drawing on data compiled from in its regular Survey of Consumer Expectations. The New York Fed said that rise was driven by men, respondents over the age of 45, and those without college degrees.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech megacaps dragged down stocks as bond yields jumped after hot retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates. Oil whipsawed on geopolitical angst.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Mar

  • GM plans to move headquarters to different building in Detroit, source says

    General Motors is moving its headquarters deeper into downtown Detroit after spending more than 20 years in its riverfront home at the Renaissance Center, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. A GM spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, but the U.S. automaker has scheduled a press conference at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) with CEO Mary Barra and Dan Gilbert, an owner of property in downtown Detroit.

  • Global iPhone shipments drop nearly 10% as Apple's 2024 woes continue

    Global iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% in Q1 as the company deals with rising rivals from China.

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as

  • Top Wall St brokerages start Reddit coverage with doubts over user growth

    (Reuters) -Top Wall Street brokerages, whose investment banking units helped Reddit prepare for its public issue, started coverage of the social media company with doubts over its user growth, while staying bullish on ad revenue and its use of artificial intelligence (AI). Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan began with a "neutral" rating and a price target of $40 and $47, respectively, while Morgan Stanley had an "equal-weight" rating and a $45 price target. Reddit shares were last trading at $40.66, below last month's debut price of $47.

  • Wall Street still isn't fretting about geopolitics, even after Iran attacked Israel

    Stock futures rose and benchmark oil prices dropped in Monday's premarket, with traders more worried about interest rates than geopolitical tensions.

  • Tax day is here. See what you need to know to file before the deadline.

    The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.

  • Citi wealth division's CIO Bailin to depart after 15 years

    (Reuters) -Citigroup's David Bailin, chief investment officer (CIO) at the global wealth division, will leave on May 15 after 15 years at the bank, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. Bailin became the global head of investments in 2017 and took his current job in 2019. Before joining Citi, he was the head of alternative investment asset management for Bank of America's global wealth and investment management.

  • Trump Media stock tanks 16% on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.