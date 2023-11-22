Exclusive-OPEC hears bearish message on oil from top swap dealer's presentation

By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC technical panel invited a top financial market dealer to give a presentation this week which painted a bearish outlook for the oil market, according to a presentation seen by Reuters.

"Market sentiment had been fragmented for much of this year, but the evidence is that there has been a recent shift in collective sentiment to bearish as we head towards the end of the calendar year," one of the presentation slides by Onyx Capital Group showed.

