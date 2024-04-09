EXCLUSIVE: PainReform's Non-Opiate Post-Surgical Pain Relief Treatment Outperforms Rival Medicine Under Various Testing Conditions

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) announced results from new studies demonstrating the superior in-vitro release (IVR) rates of PRF-110 compared to topical post-surgical pain management products available in the market.

These findings underscore PainReform’s commitment to advancing non-opiate pain relief options and mark a significant milestone in developing long-lasting pain management solutions.

Leveraging the latest IVR technology, which automates the testing of drug release from formulations over time, PainReform conducted comprehensive studies to evaluate the performance of PRF-110.

Over a 72-hour industry-standard duration and extending to 96 hours, PRF-110 exhibited higher rates of analgesic drug release compared to a market-leading post-surgical pain product.

Results indicated that PRF-110 released between 34%-77% more drug over 96 hours under various testing conditions.

The results support PRF-110’s superior efficacy and its potential to extend the pain relief duration significantly.

By ensuring a more consistent and prolonged analgesic effect, PRF-110 aims to reduce the dependency on opiates for post-surgical pain management, the company said.

Last week, PainReform announced it reached the 50% enrollment target for the second part of the Phase 3 clinical trial of PRF-110 in bunionectomy. Over 200 patients have been enrolled.

In January, PainReform reported in vitro test results comparing the PRF-110 versus the industry leader as a topical analgesia for postoperative pain relief.

The in vitro tests were designed to mimic the spreadability attribute critically required for post-surgical topical applications.

PRF-110 demonstrated superior formulation properties concerning surface-tissue spreading and superior surface interaction with surgical tissue based on a slide test, which demonstrated sliding of the formulations down inclined, dry, and wet surfaces.

In phosphate-buffered saline, the sliding of PRF-110 was twice that of the competitor.

Price Action: PRFX shares closed at $1.74 on Monday.

