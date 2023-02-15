U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.25
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,044.00
    -77.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,576.75
    -54.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.70
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.25 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.50
    -18.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.38 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    -1.13 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0086 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4400
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,119.05
    +386.85 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.79
    +11.37 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,954.48
    +0.63 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Exclusive Report of Gas Detection Equipment Market 2023-2030, Reports Insights

REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD
·11 min read
REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD
REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD

The gas detection equipment market is expected to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2030. The market is segmented by type, detection type, gas type, technology, end-use, and region. fueled by the rising demand for gas detection equipment in several industries to prevent occupational hazards, industrial accidents, and environmental pollution.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gas detection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2030, as per a report by Reports Insights. The growth can be attributed to increased safety regulations and the need for early detection of gas leaks in various industries. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share, owing to the presence of several key players and stringent safety regulations. The portable gas detectors segment is anticipated to witness high growth, owing to its versatility and ease of use.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Fixed and Portable Gas Detection), Detection Type (Single-Gas Detection and Multi-Gas Detection), Gas Type (Flammable, Toxic, and Oxygen), Technology (Semiconductor, Solid-State Sensing, Infrared (IR) Detection, Laser-based Detection, Catalytic, Photoionization Detection (PID) and Others), End Use (Utilities, Mining, Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals, Building Automation & Construction, Food & Beverage, Emergency Services, Automotive, Medical, Household, Oil & Gas, Military / Defense, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Get Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673769 

Gas detection equipment is a safety system that detects the presence of various gases within an environment. The equipment is designed to provide early warning of hazardous gases in order to prevent harm to people and damage to equipment. Such equipment is critical in various industries, such as construction, mining, chemical manufacturing, and others to ensure worker safety by alerting workers to the presence of hazardous gases. The functionality of gas detection equipment varies depending on the type of gas being detected. For instance, some gas detectors use chemical reactions to detect gases, whereas others use infrared or ultraviolet spectroscopy.

Moreover, gas detectors typically have an alarm system that is triggered when a hazardous gas is detected, alerting workers to evacuate the area or take other necessary precautions. In some cases, the gas detector is also connected to a ventilation system to help remove hazardous gas from the environment. Therefore, the use of gas detectors is crucial to ensure the safety of workers, residents, and the public. Furthermore, regulations such as Occupational Safety and Health standards (OSHA) require employers to provide a safe working environment, including the use of gas detectors in certain industries. Such compliance is due to the increased rate of gas exposure-related incidents in several industries. For instance, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), gas leaks and gas-related explosions caused approximately 170 civilian deaths and more than 5,000 injuries in the United States in 2018. Thus, the usage of gas detectors helps to prevent such incidents by providing early warning of gas leaks and allowing individuals to take appropriate action.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Research Report Coverage:- 

Report Attributes

Report Details

Market Size By 2030 

USD 7.6 Billion

Forecast Period

2023-2030

CAGR (2022-2030)

6.5%

Base Year

2022

Study Timeline

2017-2030

Key Players

ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Airtest Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, General Electric Company, Lynred, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch, Subtronics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), PROMECO, RIKEN KEIKI CO., LTD., International Gas Detectors, DOD Technologies, Inc., R.C. Systems, Inc., Ion Science Ltd, Danfoss, MSA Safety Incorporated, CO2Meter Inc.

By Type

Fixed and Portable Gas Detection

By Detection Type

Single-Gas Detection and Multi-Gas Detection

By Gas Type

Flammable, Toxic, and Oxygen

By Technology

Semiconductor, Solid-State Sensing, Infrared (IR) Detection, Laser-based Detection, Catalytic, Photoionization Detection (PID), and Others

By End Use

Utilities, Mining, Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals, Building Automation & Construction, Food & Beverage, Emergency Services, Automotive, Medical, Household, Oil & Gas, Military / Defense, and Others

Report Coverage

Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Company Ranking and Market Share, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey, France, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
South America [Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Columbia, Chile]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673769 

Key Market Highlights

  • The global gas detection equipment market size is anticipated to surpass USD 7.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Globally, gas detection equipment is divided based on the type into fixed and portable gas detection.

  • In the context of detection type, the market is bifurcated into single-gas detection and multi-gas detection.

  • The market is also categorized as per gas type: flammable, toxic, and oxygen.

  • Gas detection equipment are segmented based on technology into semiconductor, solid-state sensing, infrared (IR) detection, laser-based detection, catalytic, photoionization detection (PID), and others

  • On the basis of end users, the market is separated into utilities, mining, chemicals & specialty chemicals, building automation & construction, food & beverage, emergency services, automotive, medical, household, oil & gas, military/defense, and others.

  • The market is geographically segregated into five regions: Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness in terms of occupational hazards in oil & gas, mining, and chemical industries along with strict regulations for workforce protection supports the demand for gas detection equipment in these regions.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the fixed gas detection segment contributed the largest market share over 65.2% in 2022. Fixed gas detection systems are used to safeguard manufacturing facilities and the workforce from the dangers of asphyxiation, poisoning, and explosions/fire. Such fixed systems witnessed increased usage into building management systems and other active safety systems due to the capability to trigger a range of responses such as activating visual and audible alarms, shutting down electronic valves, and controlling ventilation and exhaust fans.

Based on detection type, the multi-gas detection segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The increased need of detecting multiple harmful gases, especially in scientific and medical settings where various gases are stored or utilized boosts the demand for multi-gas detection in terms of accurate and precise monitoring. Such device not only provides data for research purposes, but also measures important parameters such as Ambient Temperature (AMB), Dew Point (DP), Relative Humidity (RH), and Altitude (ALTI), which are essential in such types of environments.

Based on gas type, the toxic gases segment is anticipated to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period. Several toxic gases are produced by a variety of sources, including industrial processes, chemical reactions, and natural phenomena. Such toxic gases are colorless, odorless, and tasteless which are difficult to detect without the use of specialized equipment. Thus, the usage of gas detection equipment helps to monitor the presence of toxic gases in the air and alert workers of potential dangers in order to take appropriate precautions. This is especially important in industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, and mining, where exposure to toxic gases is a common hazard.

Based on technology, the infrared (IR) detection segment contributed the largest revenue share over 29.4% in 2022. This method of gas detection has several advantages as compared to other technologies in terms of high sensitivity, and accuracy. IR detectors are suitable for detecting trace amounts of toxic or flammable gases due to their precise ability to measure gas concentrations even at very low levels. Also, IR detectors are specifically calibrated for the detection of specific gases due to the unique IR signature of each gas which acts as an effective tool for gas analysis in a variety of applications. For instance, technology is used in the medical field to monitor anesthesia levels during surgeries. Anesthesia gases such as nitrous oxide, sevoflurane, and isoflurane are accurately detected and monitored with IR technology.

Based on the end user, the oil & gas industry was attributed for the largest market share contribution in 2022. The large usage of gas detection equipment for monitoring the presence of gases such as carbon dioxide and oxygen in oil and gas production processes supports segment growth. Thus, businesses have the opportunity to optimize their processes by measuring the concentration of these gases, and also reduce the risk of explosions and other hazards in production facilities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 in terms of value and volume. The established presence of chemicals and the oil & gas industry especially in countries such as India, China, and Japan supports the high demand for gas detection equipment as mandatory regulatory compliance to authoritative safety standards. Further, growing awareness in terms of workforce safety especially in high-risk sectors such as mining also boosts the market growth in terms of reduced risks of gas leaks.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-gas-detection-equipment-market-statistical-analysis-673769 

Recent Developments

  • In December 2021, HUVR, a company specializing in digitizing inspection processes, joined forces with Opgal by adding the business to the HUVR Partner Network. This partnership will integrate the software and hardware offerings of both companies, leading to an improved user experience for the HUVR platform and Opgal's thermal cameras.

  • In May 2022, Honeywell launched an Emissions Control & Reduction Initiative aimed at helping customers attain carbon neutrality in various industries. To start with, the initiative will concentrate on supporting oil and gas companies in their upstream, midstream, and downstream operations by helping to keep track of and decrease fugitive methane emissions. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these emissions are highly potent in trapping heat in the atmosphere and have a potency of over 25 times greater than carbon dioxide.

  • In May 2022, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. launched the EyeCGas App for remote management of its EyeCGas 2.0 Optical Gas Imaging toolkit. This toolkit has been improved with the new capability to connect with a specific app for remote monitoring.

  • In September 2022, Honeywell introduced a new and innovative solution that combines early smoke detection with indoor air quality monitoring, called VESDA Air. It builds on the already successful VESDA-E line of aspirating smoke detectors.

  • In December 2022, CO2Meter Inc., a prominent company in the field of gas detection and safety monitoring, launched the latest product named CM-1650 which is a portable CO2 welding gas analyzer. This device is capable of confirming the accuracy of CO2 levels in welding gas mixtures.

List of Major Gas Detection Equipment Market Players

The market research report offers an inclusive analysis of vital parameters such as SWOT analysis, segmental estimation, and regional evaluation to gain the evaluation of market circumstances. Thus, such examination helps in identifying multiple growth opportunities across several technology adoptions, business strategies, product applications, and new product launches. Mentioned are the key players comprising the market circumstances—

  • ABB

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Airtest Technologies, Inc.

  • FLIR Systems, Inc.

  • MSA Safety Incorporated

  • Fluke Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • Lynred

  • Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd

  • Siemens AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Emerson Electric

  • Robert Bosch

  • Subtronics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • PROMECON

  • RIKEN KEIKI CO., LTD.

  • International Gas Detectors

  • DOD Technologies, Inc.

  • R.C. Systems, Inc.

  • Ion Science Ltd.

  • Danfoss

  • MSA Incorporated

  • CO2Meter Inc.

Global Gas Detection Equipments Market Segmentation: 

  • By Type

    • Fixed Gas Detection

    • Portable Gas Detection

  • By Detection Type

    • Single-Gas Detection

    • Multi-Gas Detection

  • By Gas Type

    • Flammable

    • Toxic

    • Oxygen

  • By Technology

    • Semiconductor

    • Solid-State Sensing

    • Infrared (IR) Detection

    • Laser-based Detection

    • Catalytic

    • Photoionization Detection (PID)

    • Others

  • By End Use

    • Utilities

    • Mining

    • Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

    • Building Automation & Construction

    • Food & Beverage

    • Emergency Services

    • Automotive

    • Medical

    • Household

    • Oil & Gas

    • Military / Defense

    • Others

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Biometric Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Authentication Type (Single-factor and Multi-factor), Type (Contact, Contactless, and Hybrid), Mobility (Fixed and Portable), Application (Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Hand Geometry, Signature Recognition, and Voice Recognition), End-User ( Healthcare, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Security, Government, Consumer Electronics, and Others), By Region, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Scent Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product (Diffuser and HVAC Scent System), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Forecast Period-2022 - 2030

Liquid Particle Counter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Liquid Type (Water and aqueous fluids, Oil and hydraulic fluids), Components (Device, Software, and Services), Technique (Light obscuration and Light scattering), Modality (Table-top devices, Portable devices and Handheld devices), Application (Monitoring and Testing), End-Users (Clinical laboratories, Clinical research organizations, Pharmaceutical companies, Academic research institutes and Others), By Region, Forecast Period-2022 - 2030

Lighting Control System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless), Power (Low Power, Mid Power, and High Power), End-Use (Indoor and Outdoor), By Region, Forecast Period 2023 - 2030

IoT Connected Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Components (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, and Others), By Region, Forecast Period-2022 - 2030

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

CONTACT: Contact: Email: sales@reportsinsights.com  USA: +1-214-272-0393 Europe: +44-20-8133-9198


Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Misappropriated Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, the leading maker of lithography machines for producing semiconductors, said a former employee in China stole data about its proprietary technology, an allegation that could inflame political tensions as the West moves to restrict Chinese access to chips.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflat

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it would delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Oil Slumps as US Stockpiles Seen Swelling and Dollar Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as an industry estimate pointed to another major build in American inventories and the dollar gained, with investors assessing the outlook for even tighter US monetary policy to combat sticky inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move t

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Oil prices drop as U.S. inventories jump fuels demand worries

    Oil prices extends losses on Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the U.S. crude inventories and anticipation of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over the prospect of weaker fuel demand and economic recession. Brent crude futures slid $1.08, or 1.3%, to $84.48 per barrel by 0729 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed $1.14, or 1.4% to $77.93. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Salesforce yields to activist pressure with harsh new policies for engineers, salespeople

    Salesforce is looking at new ways to cut costs as activist investors continue to put pressure on the company. Today, Insider was reporting that the company is implementing much stricter performance measurements for engineering, with some salespeople being put under pressure to quit or succumb to harsh performance policies of their own. This is consistent with what sources have been telling TechCrunch.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • How business is already using ChatGPT and other AI tech

    Since its launch in November ChatGPT a number of industries are using, or considering using the AI bot for tasks ranging mortgages to diagnosing the common cold.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Baker Hughes Appears Ready to Warm Up

    The charts of oilfield supplier Baker Hughes Company appear to be moving with the energy sector. In this daily bar chart of BKR, below, I can see a price low in late September. Prices have recovered with improving technical clues.

  • The AI chatbot phenomenon is now making waves in China, too

    Investors are watching closely to see whether and how Beijing’s heavy hand might stymie ChatGPT clones in China.