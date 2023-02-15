Exclusive Report of Gas Detection Equipment Market 2023-2030, Reports Insights

REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD

The gas detection equipment market is expected to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2030. The market is segmented by type, detection type, gas type, technology, end-use, and region. fueled by the rising demand for gas detection equipment in several industries to prevent occupational hazards, industrial accidents, and environmental pollution.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gas detection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2030, as per a report by Reports Insights. The growth can be attributed to increased safety regulations and the need for early detection of gas leaks in various industries. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share, owing to the presence of several key players and stringent safety regulations. The portable gas detectors segment is anticipated to witness high growth, owing to its versatility and ease of use.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Fixed and Portable Gas Detection), Detection Type (Single-Gas Detection and Multi-Gas Detection), Gas Type (Flammable, Toxic, and Oxygen), Technology (Semiconductor, Solid-State Sensing, Infrared (IR) Detection, Laser-based Detection, Catalytic, Photoionization Detection (PID) and Others), End Use (Utilities, Mining, Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals, Building Automation & Construction, Food & Beverage, Emergency Services, Automotive, Medical, Household, Oil & Gas, Military / Defense, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Gas detection equipment is a safety system that detects the presence of various gases within an environment. The equipment is designed to provide early warning of hazardous gases in order to prevent harm to people and damage to equipment. Such equipment is critical in various industries, such as construction, mining, chemical manufacturing, and others to ensure worker safety by alerting workers to the presence of hazardous gases. The functionality of gas detection equipment varies depending on the type of gas being detected. For instance, some gas detectors use chemical reactions to detect gases, whereas others use infrared or ultraviolet spectroscopy.

Moreover, gas detectors typically have an alarm system that is triggered when a hazardous gas is detected, alerting workers to evacuate the area or take other necessary precautions. In some cases, the gas detector is also connected to a ventilation system to help remove hazardous gas from the environment. Therefore, the use of gas detectors is crucial to ensure the safety of workers, residents, and the public. Furthermore, regulations such as Occupational Safety and Health standards (OSHA) require employers to provide a safe working environment, including the use of gas detectors in certain industries. Such compliance is due to the increased rate of gas exposure-related incidents in several industries. For instance, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), gas leaks and gas-related explosions caused approximately 170 civilian deaths and more than 5,000 injuries in the United States in 2018. Thus, the usage of gas detectors helps to prevent such incidents by providing early warning of gas leaks and allowing individuals to take appropriate action.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 7.6 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 6.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Airtest Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, General Electric Company, Lynred, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch, Subtronics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), PROMECO, RIKEN KEIKI CO., LTD., International Gas Detectors, DOD Technologies, Inc., R.C. Systems, Inc., Ion Science Ltd, Danfoss, MSA Safety Incorporated, CO2Meter Inc. By Type Fixed and Portable Gas Detection By Detection Type Single-Gas Detection and Multi-Gas Detection By Gas Type Flammable, Toxic, and Oxygen By Technology Semiconductor, Solid-State Sensing, Infrared (IR) Detection, Laser-based Detection, Catalytic, Photoionization Detection (PID), and Others By End Use Utilities, Mining, Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals, Building Automation & Construction, Food & Beverage, Emergency Services, Automotive, Medical, Household, Oil & Gas, Military / Defense, and Others Report Coverage Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Company Ranking and Market Share, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Western Asia]



Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey, France, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland]



North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Columbia, Chile]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Key Market Highlights

The global gas detection equipment market size is anticipated to surpass USD 7.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, gas detection equipment is divided based on the type into fixed and portable gas detection.

In the context of detection type, the market is bifurcated into single-gas detection and multi-gas detection.

The market is also categorized as per gas type: flammable, toxic, and oxygen.

Gas detection equipment are segmented based on technology into semiconductor, solid-state sensing, infrared (IR) detection, laser-based detection, catalytic, photoionization detection (PID), and others

On the basis of end users, the market is separated into utilities, mining, chemicals & specialty chemicals, building automation & construction, food & beverage, emergency services, automotive, medical, household, oil & gas, military/defense, and others.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness in terms of occupational hazards in oil & gas, mining, and chemical industries along with strict regulations for workforce protection supports the demand for gas detection equipment in these regions.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the fixed gas detection segment contributed the largest market share over 65.2% in 2022. Fixed gas detection systems are used to safeguard manufacturing facilities and the workforce from the dangers of asphyxiation, poisoning, and explosions/fire. Such fixed systems witnessed increased usage into building management systems and other active safety systems due to the capability to trigger a range of responses such as activating visual and audible alarms, shutting down electronic valves, and controlling ventilation and exhaust fans.

Based on detection type, the multi-gas detection segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The increased need of detecting multiple harmful gases, especially in scientific and medical settings where various gases are stored or utilized boosts the demand for multi-gas detection in terms of accurate and precise monitoring. Such device not only provides data for research purposes, but also measures important parameters such as Ambient Temperature (AMB), Dew Point (DP), Relative Humidity (RH), and Altitude (ALTI), which are essential in such types of environments.

Based on gas type, the toxic gases segment is anticipated to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period. Several toxic gases are produced by a variety of sources, including industrial processes, chemical reactions, and natural phenomena. Such toxic gases are colorless, odorless, and tasteless which are difficult to detect without the use of specialized equipment. Thus, the usage of gas detection equipment helps to monitor the presence of toxic gases in the air and alert workers of potential dangers in order to take appropriate precautions. This is especially important in industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, and mining, where exposure to toxic gases is a common hazard.

Based on technology, the infrared (IR) detection segment contributed the largest revenue share over 29.4% in 2022. This method of gas detection has several advantages as compared to other technologies in terms of high sensitivity, and accuracy. IR detectors are suitable for detecting trace amounts of toxic or flammable gases due to their precise ability to measure gas concentrations even at very low levels. Also, IR detectors are specifically calibrated for the detection of specific gases due to the unique IR signature of each gas which acts as an effective tool for gas analysis in a variety of applications. For instance, technology is used in the medical field to monitor anesthesia levels during surgeries. Anesthesia gases such as nitrous oxide, sevoflurane, and isoflurane are accurately detected and monitored with IR technology.

Based on the end user, the oil & gas industry was attributed for the largest market share contribution in 2022. The large usage of gas detection equipment for monitoring the presence of gases such as carbon dioxide and oxygen in oil and gas production processes supports segment growth. Thus, businesses have the opportunity to optimize their processes by measuring the concentration of these gases, and also reduce the risk of explosions and other hazards in production facilities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 in terms of value and volume. The established presence of chemicals and the oil & gas industry especially in countries such as India, China, and Japan supports the high demand for gas detection equipment as mandatory regulatory compliance to authoritative safety standards. Further, growing awareness in terms of workforce safety especially in high-risk sectors such as mining also boosts the market growth in terms of reduced risks of gas leaks.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, HUVR, a company specializing in digitizing inspection processes, joined forces with Opgal by adding the business to the HUVR Partner Network. This partnership will integrate the software and hardware offerings of both companies, leading to an improved user experience for the HUVR platform and Opgal's thermal cameras.

In May 2022, Honeywell launched an Emissions Control & Reduction Initiative aimed at helping customers attain carbon neutrality in various industries. To start with, the initiative will concentrate on supporting oil and gas companies in their upstream, midstream, and downstream operations by helping to keep track of and decrease fugitive methane emissions. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these emissions are highly potent in trapping heat in the atmosphere and have a potency of over 25 times greater than carbon dioxide.

In May 2022, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. launched the EyeCGas App for remote management of its EyeCGas 2.0 Optical Gas Imaging toolkit. This toolkit has been improved with the new capability to connect with a specific app for remote monitoring.

In September 2022, Honeywell introduced a new and innovative solution that combines early smoke detection with indoor air quality monitoring, called VESDA Air. It builds on the already successful VESDA-E line of aspirating smoke detectors.

In December 2022, CO2Meter Inc., a prominent company in the field of gas detection and safety monitoring, launched the latest product named CM-1650 which is a portable CO2 welding gas analyzer. This device is capable of confirming the accuracy of CO2 levels in welding gas mixtures.

List of Major Gas Detection Equipment Market Players

The market research report offers an inclusive analysis of vital parameters such as SWOT analysis, segmental estimation, and regional evaluation to gain the evaluation of market circumstances. Thus, such examination helps in identifying multiple growth opportunities across several technology adoptions, business strategies, product applications, and new product launches. Mentioned are the key players comprising the market circumstances—

ABB

Honeywell International Inc.

Airtest Technologies, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Fluke Corporation

General Electric Company

Lynred

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Emerson Electric

Robert Bosch

Subtronics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

PROMECON

RIKEN KEIKI CO., LTD.

International Gas Detectors

DOD Technologies, Inc.

R.C. Systems, Inc.

Ion Science Ltd.

Danfoss

MSA Incorporated

CO2Meter Inc.

Global Gas Detection Equipments Market Segmentation:

By Type Fixed Gas Detection Portable Gas Detection

By Detection Type Single-Gas Detection Multi-Gas Detection

By Gas Type Flammable Toxic Oxygen

By Technology Semiconductor Solid-State Sensing Infrared (IR) Detection Laser-based Detection Catalytic Photoionization Detection (PID) Others

By End Use Utilities Mining Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals Building Automation & Construction Food & Beverage Emergency Services Automotive Medical Household Oil & Gas Military / Defense Others



