U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    +34.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,489.00
    +329.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,127.75
    +111.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.90
    +9.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.26
    +0.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.55
    +3.53 (+13.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2597
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8300
    +0.6200 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,990.37
    -1,519.53 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.44
    -36.43 (-3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.61
    +32.42 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Exclusive-Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022 -document

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CL=F

(Reuters) -Russia may see its oil production fall by as much as 17% in 2022, an economy ministry's document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, as the country struggles with Western sanctions.

The United States has banned Russian oil imports, while Western sanctions against Russian banks and vessels had crippled the oil trade, one of Moscow's key sources of revenue. The European Union is also considering fully banning Russian oil.

The scale of the production decline would be the most significant since the 1990s when the oil industry suffered from underinvestment.

Russian oil output started to decline in March and had fallen by around 7.5% by mid-April.

Oil production in Russia recovered last year following a decline in 2021, its first annual fall since 2008, due to fallout from the pandemic.

The International Energy Agency has said the impact of sanctions and buyers' aversion to Russian oil would take full effect from May onwards.

According to the document, Russian oil output may decline to between 433.8 million and 475.3 million tonnes (between 8.68 million and 9.5 million barrels per day) in 2022 from 524 million tonnes in 2021.

That would be the lowest since 2003, when Russian oil output stood at 421 million tonnes.

The ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to forge closer energy ties with Asia and diversify energy supplies away from Europe.

Exports of oil and gas are also expected to fall this year, the document showed.

Oil exports are seen declining to between 213.3 million and 228.3 million tonnes (4.27 million to 4.57 million bpd) from 231 million tonnes in 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Tried to Sell a Huge Slug of Oil. Nobody Wanted It.

    Russia state oil giant Rosneft, led by CEO Igor Sechin, failed to sell a huge batch of oil, a setback for the country’s energy industry.

  • Inequality Threatens Trust in Central Bankers, ECB Study Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapRising inequality inside the euro zone risks fueling discon

  • Poorer people trust the ECB less, study finds

    Poorer households trust the European Central Bank less, particularly in countries where income inequality is greater, an ECB study showed on Wednesday. The ECB and many of the world's other top central banks have come under fire for their policies of low interest rates and massive bond purchases over the past decade. In their report, ECB economists found that trust in the ECB, national central banks and the European Commission was lowest among euro zone households who earn less than 20,000 euros per year or who feel that inequality is too large.

  • Climate change putting 4% of global GDP at risk, new study estimates

    Climate change could see 4% of global annual economic output lost by 2050 and hit many poorer parts of the world disproportionately hard, a new study of 135 countries has estimated. Ratings firm S&P Global, which gives countries credit scores based on the health of their economies, published a report on Tuesday looking at the likely impact of rising sea levels, and more regular heat waves, droughts and storms. In a baseline scenario where governments largely shy away from major new climate change policies - known as 'RCP 4.5' by scientists - lower- and lower-middle income countries are likely to see 3.6 times greater gross domestic product losses on average than richer ones.

  • Oil prices steady as Russia supply fears meet Asian demand concerns

    (Reuters) -Oil was broadly steady on Wednesday after Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, although lingering concerns about Asian coronavirus lockdowns weighing on economic growth and oil demand kept a lid on prices. Having dipped into negative territory, Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.25 a barrel by 0823 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.80 a barrel.

  • Mercedes-Benz plants see no impact from Russian gas delivery stop

    Mercedes-Benz saw no impact from the stop in gas deliveries from Russia to Poland and Bulgaria on its plants, but was nonetheless working on ways to reduce its gas demand, the company said on Wednesday. An abrupt stop to gas deliveries from Russia would impact production, with natural gas still used in particular for heating and paint shops, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said in a press call following first quarter results. Mercedes-Benz has a plant in Jawor, Poland, and in Kecksemet, Hungary.

  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian troops advance, damage residential buildings and train carriage

    Olena Roshchina - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 09:16 The Russian army is conducting offensive operations on Trudoliubivka, in Orikhiv District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 8 houses in the town of Polohy were damaged.

  • DJI Becomes Most Prominent Chinese Firm to Halt Russia Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Drone-maker SZ DJI Technology Co. has halted all business activities in Russia and Ukraine, becoming the highest-profile Chinese company to withdraw from the war-torn region.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Ear

  • Rouble strengthens in Moscow as Russia halts gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland

    Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine. The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further worsen relations with Europe, having a negative impact on sentiment, said Veles Capital in a note. Trading activity remains subdued and somewhat erratic compared with levels seen before Feb. 24, when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it has halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria and will keep the supplies turned off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demand to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket

  • European stock markets fall as Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.

  • France's Schneider Electric to sell Russian assets to local management

    The group employed 3,500 people in Russia and Belarus, while revenue generated by the Schneider Electric Russia operations accounted for 2% of sales, it said. Separately, Russia's Interfax news agency late on Tuesday reported that French carmaker Renault would transfer its 68% stake in Russia's biggest national carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Poland and Bulgaria say Russia suspending natgas supplies over rubles

    Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries' natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

  • Big Oil Could Post Its Best Earnings in Years

    What to expect from Hess, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and others in the coming days. High oil prices should easily offset rising production costs.

  • Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Could Provide Kinder Morgan's Gas Business With a Boost

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a leader in natural gas transportation. Here's a look at what it sees ahead for the gas market following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kinder Morgan recently reported strong first-quarter results.

  • Top U.S. Oil Refiner Valero Reports Best Margins Since 2015

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins since 2015 as the industry stages a spectacular rebound from pandemic-fueled lows.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapThe second-largest oil refine

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.